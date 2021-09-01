True Global Ventures 4 Plus, World’s First Truly Global Blockchain Equity Fund, Oversubscribed Surpassing $100M Target

Welcomes HK

Government’s Public Consultation on Virtual Asset Exchange Services

Aspires to Develop

a Digital Asset Ecosystem in Collaboration with Industry Peers

HONG

KONG SAR – Media OutReach –

16 November 2020 – HKD.com, the first digital asset exchange

to combine both an online platform and a sizable physical store in Hong Kong,

announces that a flagship store of close to 10,000 sq.ft., located at the heart

of Kowloon, will be put into service by the end of this year. HKD.com is poised

to be the only digital asset trading platform in Hong Kong with a mega-sized

exchange store to provide 24/7 trading and exchange services for almost 10

mainstream cryptocurrencies.

Mr.

Kelvin Yeung, founder and CEO of HKD.com, said, “Digital asset has evolved into an

international hedging tool and is now an indispensable part of global asset

portfolio management. We believe that Hong Kong, as an international financial

centre, is expected to see a surge in the demand for digital asset transactions

and related services. We see tremendous potential in this sector and are

committed to facilitating digital asset transactions and popularising their

applications. With a high-caliber team combining the expertise from areas such

as fintech, blockchain and digital asset exchange, coupled with an

international standard network security infrastructure and multi-authentication

technology, we offer investors a highly secure and reliable platform for a wide

range of cryptocurrency transactions. We aspire to

establish a Hong Kong homegrown world-class digital asset exchange with a

complementary ecosystem.”

As

an industry forerunner, HKD.com’s flagship store, situated in a prime location

on Nathan Road, Kowloon, will have its grand opening by the end of this year.

The three-storey exchange, occupying close to 10,000 sq.ft., will make HKD.com one

of the largest digital asset exchanges in Hong Kong. Upon its opening, it will

offer a full range of services such as digital currencies wallet top-up,

digital currencies purchase, account opening, transfers, etc. Investors will

also be able to enjoy personalised consultation and introduction to digital

asset trading training at the store.

To

further promote the usage and application of digital assets in everyday lives,

HKD.com plans to install 20 cryptocurrency ATMs in Hong Kong in the next 12

months, which will place HKD.com at the top of the league table by the number

of ATMs it owns and operates, hence allowing buyers to conveniently deposit,

withdraw or transact at any of these ATM spots.

HKD.com

welcomes the Hong Kong Government’s launch of a 3-month public consultation on

legislative proposals of a licensing regime for virtual assets trading earlier

this month. It is of the view that the consultation will help define a clear

operational framework for the industry and will therefore be beneficial to the

development of operators with strong capabilities as a whole. HKD.com calls on

the industry to express their views on the regime and to work together to build

a favourable ecosystem for the long-term development of the industry. HKD.com

has embarked on the preparation work for relevant licence applications and has

obtained a number of licences from several countries and regions. It will actively

participate in the public consultation launched by Hong Kong government and evaluate

necessary steps required.

“HKD.com

is dedicated to driving the development of the digital asset ecosystem and the

fintech industry in Hong Kong in three directions – from virtual to physical,

from limited application to everyday use, and from online-based to an O2O

service-centric experience. Our passionate and energetic team is devoted to

identifying and nurturing potential fintech talents. We will bring forth even

more diversified services to promote the development of digital assets in Hong

Kong and contribute to making Hong Kong a world-leading smart fintech hub,”

said Kelvin Yeung.





Introduction about HKD.com

Functions of the Online Platform – 24/7 trading and exchange – Real time quotation – Latest traded price Supporting Platform Website： https://www.hkd.com/ iOS： Android： Supporting cryptocurrencies BTC/USDT、ETH/USDT、EOS/USDT、BCH/USDT、XRP/USDT、LTC/USDT、TRX/USDT、BSV/USDT Offline Service – Close to 10,000 sq. ft. physical exchange centre

to be open by the end of this year – Plans to install 20 digital currency ATM in HK in

the next 12 months – Launch a cryptocurrency POS system network, to

empower the use of digital currencies for direct payment of goods and

services at retail points, achieving popularization of digital currencies

About HKD.com

Established

in Hong Kong, HKD.com is a world-class digital asset exchange platform with

dedication to achieve physicalisation and popularisation of digital assets in

Hong Kong. HKD.com is seen as one of the most comprehensive digital asset

exchanges in Hong Kong with a highly secure online exchange platform as well as

an close to 10,000 sq. ft. physical flagship exchange centre located in the COB

of Hong Kong. HKD.com also installs numerous cryptocurrency ATMs in Hong Kong

and launches a POS system to promote cryptocurrency payment, enabling investors

a convenient and reliable digital finance experience.

HKD.com

Website：

https://www.hkd.com/

HKD.com

Mobile Apps download：

iOS：

Android：