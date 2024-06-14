Galaxy Macau, The World-Class Integrated Resort, Showcases “Tourism+” At Thailand Mega Roadshow

Discover unique attractions, diverse experiences and exclusive promotions at the single integrated resort with most Forbes five-star hotels at the Bangkok Central World

Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office(center)； Mr. Soros Tangkaaree, Chief of Asia 3 East Asia Market Division, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) (two from left); Mr. Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn, Vice President of Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA) (two from right); Mr. Sam Lei, Executive Director of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute(first from left) and Ms. Uracha Jaktaranon, General Manager of Macao Government Tourism Office Marketing Representative Office in Thailand(first from right) joined the opening ceremony of the “Experience Macao Thailand Roadshow” on June 14.

Galaxy Macau management and other guests visited the booth of Galaxy Macau.

Visitors attending “Experience Macao Thailand Roadshow” can take home exquisite souvenirs that celebrate Macanese and Portuguese heritage.

The upcoming launch of Capella at Galaxy Macau marks exciting new chapters in our dynamic story.

GICC — Asia’s most iconic and advanced MICE destination ill usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. Conveniently located within GICC, the all-new 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena is the largest indoor arena in Macau.

Galaxy Macau showcases its unparalled, diverse resort experience to residents and tourists in Thailand.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 June 2024 – Galaxy Macau™, The World Class Integrated Resort (“Galaxy Macau”), is actively cooperating with and supporting the Macao SAR government’s strategy to expand the Southeast Asian tourism market. Starting today, at the “Experience Macao Thailand Roadshow” organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Macau is showcasing a series of exclusive offers and diverse resort facilities to attract more Thai residents and local industry professionals to consider Macao as their preferred future travel destination.The “Experience Macao Thailand Roadshow” will be held for three consecutive days at Central World, Bangkok’s largest lifestyle shopping destination, where the venue is filled with a rich Macanese-Portuguese ambiance. The Galaxy Macau booth, featuring classic ivory and gold as the main colors, attracted numerous local Thai residents on the first day of the roadshow. Many local travel enthusiasts were deeply captivated by the splendid and diverse “tourism+” elements of Macao, generating a warm response.Macao and Thailand have always maintained close relations. According to relevant data, provisional figures for Macao’s inbound tourists from January to May 2024 show that Thailand ranks 8th among the top ten source markets for Macao and 5th in international source markets. Thailand is regarded as a potential market in Southeast Asia and an important link for extending Macao’s tourism culture to the countries along the “Belt and Road.” Galaxy Macau fully supports the Macao Government Tourism Office’s initiative to enhance its promotional efforts abroad to expand the international tourist market. Participating in this Thailand roadshow is of great significance, further demonstrating Galaxy Macau’s relentless efforts to consolidate Macao’s position as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.As the ultimate one-stop destination for leisure, entertainment, dining, art, culture, events and conferences, Galaxy Macau is home to the most Forbes five-star hotels under one roof. Galaxy Macau aims to support the Macao SAR government in organizing various cultural, sports, and tourism events through its exceptional services, contributing to enhancing Macao’s reputation as an international metropolis.Taking pride in its “World Class, Asian Heart” service and exceptional, heartfelt and engaging experiences, Galaxy Macau presents a wide range of exclusive offers at the “Experience Macao Thailand Roadshow”. Whether visitors are seeking a luxurious stay, exquisite dining, innovative art, mega music and sports events, access to the world’s largest Skytop Wave Pool at Grand Resort Deck, or convenient travel packages, Galaxy Macau has it all covered.During the booking period from June 14 to June 27, 2024, visitors can take advantage of special promotions from a selection of world-class hotels across Galaxy Macau, including Andaz Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, Broadway Hotel, Galaxy Hotel™ and Hotel Okura Macau. With stay period until September 30 2024, room rates start from THB2,368++ (MOP524++) per night at Broadway Hotel to THB17,618++ (MOP3,898++) per night at Banyan Tree Macau.Guests staying at Andaz Macau can enjoy a dynamic range of promotions, including a two-night stay with a THB903 (MOP200) dinner credit or a three-night room-only package. For those planning ahead, a special advance purchase rate is available for advance bookings of 14 days. Dynamic room rate starts from THB3,846++ (MOP851++) per night.Broadway Macau also provides amazing deals such as a 30-day advance purchase room-only rate, a two-night stay with a THB903 (MOP200) dinner credit, and a 14-day advance purchase package that includes daily light breakfast for two.Ensuring a variety of options to suit every visitor’s needs, Galaxy Hotel and Hotel Okura Macau offer exclusive room-only rates starting from THB8,126++ (MOP1798++) per night and THB7,675++ (MOP1698++) per night, respectively.Visitors to the Galaxy Macau booth will enjoy more than just great offers. Meet Galaxy Kidz mascot “Wavey” the Peacock at the interactive photobooth. Additionally, visitors can immerse themselves in the rich historical fusion of Macau’s Chinese and Western cultures, and take home exquisite souvenirs that celebrate Macanese and Portuguese heritage.Galaxy Macau delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. With eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels providing close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas and over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies, Galaxy Macau pledges to offer unlimited hotel, dining and fun experiences to visitors from Thailand and around the world.The world-class integrated resort continues to support the Macau SAR government’s mission to usher in a new era of tourism for the city. The recent additions of Andaz Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau, along with the upcoming launch of Capella at Galaxy Macau, signify exciting new chapters in our dynamic story. These acclaimed new brands enhance Galaxy Macau’s luxury offerings and contribute to Macau’s position as a culturally diverse destination where East meets West.Galaxy Macau invites all visitors from Thailand, especially those attending “Experience Macao Thailand Roadshow, to experience unrivalled luxury and diverse offerings at our world-class integrated resort, home to the highest number of Five-Star rated hotels in the world. Embark on a journey of unlimited experience by visiting our website at www.galaxymacau.com or contact our customer service at +853 2888 0888.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide around 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Andaz Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 meters high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 different Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy Macau is beginning a new chapter with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels: Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Opening in mid-2025, Capella at Galaxy Macau will also further solidify the destination’s reputation as Macau’s Ultimate Luxury Integrated Resort. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC), the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct, is ushering in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE space and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.













