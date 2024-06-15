MINISO Opens Largest Flagship Store in Hong Kong and Plans Further Expansion in the Local Market This Year

HONG KONG SAR – EQS Newswire – 15 June 2024 – MINISO (9896) recently opened a new store in Hong Kong, covering over 4,300 square feet. This store is a significant addition following the stores in Tseung Kwan O Plaza and iSQUARE in Tsim Sha Tsui. It is the largest flagship store in Hong Kong to date and serves as a key store for MINISO in the region.To celebrate the opening, MINISO Plaza Hollywood flagship store featured a themed Star Atrium area for photo opportunities during the first three days, including popular Disney characters such as Lotso, Stitch, and MINISO’s original IP Dundun Chicken. The area was themed around summer, attracting many visitors for photo opportunities. The store’s design is cute and relaxing, featuring IP zones with deep partnerships such as Disney and Pokémon series, and for the first time in Hong Kong, collaborations with popular IPs like Naloong and LOOPY. In addition to regular categories like blind boxes, perfumes, fragrances, and electronics, the store has expanded its product range compared to last year, catering to a broader range of customer needs.Since transforming Hong Kong into a directly-operated market in 2023, MINISO has opened several stores in the region, generating significant market value. The company plans to continue expanding its store network across Hong Kong throughout the year, aiming to reach the milestone of 100 stores.As of the first quarter of 2024, the group’s overseas revenue reached 1.22 billion RMB, marking a 53% YoY growth. Currently, MINISO operates 6,630 stores globally, a net increase of 1,116 stores YoY. The number of overseas stores in the first quarter was 2,596, a net increase of 465 stores YoY.MINISO plans to open more high-traffic stores, large-scale stores, IP-themed stores, and even super-themed stores. The company also has significant upcoming IP collaboration plans, aiming to continuously surprise consumers and further embed the “happy philosophy” in its operations within the Hong Kong market.Hashtag: #MINISO

