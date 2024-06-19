SingHaiyi unveils Sora with EdgeProp’s intelligent assistant, Buddy

Buddy reveals the location of swimming pools on Site Map upon enquiry

Buddy replies in multimedia formats, as seen here with a virtual tour of Sora showflat

Price trends of nearby developments, namely J’den and The Lakegarden Residences, visualized on Buddy

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 June 2024 –SingHaiyi, in a first-of-its-kind, has teamed up with Edgeprop’s intelligent assistant, Buddy, to preview and launch Sora, the latest development in Jurong Lake District (JLD). This marks the first time a developer has utilized AI in real estate to launch a development in Singapore, showcasing the expanding role of AI in modernizing established sectors.Sora, a 440-unit residential development situated along Yuan Ching Road, will open for preview on 22 June. The project, priced from $1,850 psf, offers units starting just under $1 million for a 538 sq ft one-bedroom-plus-study unit.The collaboration with EdgeProp Buddy allows interested buyers to ask a variety of questions about the Sora development, including information on facilities, unique selling points, floorplans, unit interiors, pricing, and availability. Users can also explore the site plan to locate amenities such as swimming pools and other facilities.Additionally, EdgeProp Buddy provides a virtual tour of the showflat, enabling users to visualize different unit types without having to physically visit in person. Beyond Sora, users can access indicative valuations, compare market trends, identify promising projects, analyze profitable transactions, and gather comprehensive insights on other developments and areas across Singapore and Malaysia. Buddy is always available, 24/7, and can provide replies to sophisticated queries almost instantly.Recognizing that purchasing or selling real estate can be a daunting process for most buyers, EdgeProp believes that Buddy can transform this experience. By allowing users to ask almost any real-estate queries from anywhere, and delivering the most pertinent and unbiased information, Buddy enables property seekers to confidently make high-stakes, million-dollar decisions.“We are incredibly honored to collaborate with SingHaiyi in harnessing the power of Buddy for the Sora preview. This development encompasses one of the largest land parcels in the area, located in a sought-after and swiftly transforming neighborhood. The potential of AI to bridge information gaps, address complex queries, and enhance transparency within the real estate sector is immense. The expansion of intelligent assistance is set to be extraordinary in the years ahead, and EdgeProp is enthusiastic about leading this advancement in real estate and partnering with other developers to showcase their future developments,” said Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp.SingHaiyi is equally enthusiastic about this tech-driven initiative. “Utilizing AI technology through EdgeProp Buddy in our Sora development not only sets us apart as market leaders but also aligns with our strategic vision for growth. This effort underscores our dedication to embracing advanced technologies that drive efficiency, transparency, and consumer satisfaction. We are confident that this innovative approach will set a new standard in the industry, starting with our Sora development”, says Michael Ng, Executive Director at SingHaiyi Holdings.For more information and to explore the intelligent assistant and details about Sora, visit https://buddy.edgeprop.sg/sora Hashtag: #EdgeProp #Sora #EdgePropBuddy #Singhaiyi #AI

EdgeProp Singapore

EdgeProp Singapore offers real estate news and analytics to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is also the property section of The Edge Singapore, a business and investment weekly publication established in Nov 2001.