Sydney-Founded Digital Agency, THINK CHINA, Wins 4 APAC Awards Amidst Rapid Regional Growth
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 January 2024 – Founded in 2013 inside a cozy Sydney apartment on Oxford Street, THINK CHINA has grown to become a leading digital marketing consulting firm in the Asia-Pacific region. Following a decade of relentless hard work, the company has expanded across seven countries, grown its team to over 100 members, and achieved an impressive annual turnover of AUD$ 30 million.
Rooted in the fundamental question of “Why can’t it be easier to do business in China?“, this mission continues to drive THINK CHINA’s dedication to bridging the gap between Chinese consumers and global industry giants, including renowned names such as L’oreal, Pharmacare, A2, University of Technology Sydney, Priceline, AIA, and many more.
Marking a significant milestone in their 10 years of growth, THINK CHINA recently celebrated winning four awards across MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s Asia eCommerce Awards 2023 and Campaign’s Agency of the Year 2023 for Greater China, including Silver for the prestigious ‘Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year’.
Benjamin Sun, Managing Director and Co-founder of THINK CHINA, expressed gratitude for the recognition and shared the company’s future aspirations:
“We are incredibly thankful to all our clients for their unwavering trust and support, as well as our dedicated teams whose invaluable efforts have driven every successful campaign. While we have accomplished a great deal, there remains an abundance of opportunities to connect global businesses with Chinese consumers and turn possibilities into realities.”
Rooted in the fundamental question of “Why can’t it be easier to do business in China?“, this mission continues to drive THINK CHINA’s dedication to bridging the gap between Chinese consumers and global industry giants, including renowned names such as L’oreal, Pharmacare, A2, University of Technology Sydney, Priceline, AIA, and many more.
Marking a significant milestone in their 10 years of growth, THINK CHINA recently celebrated winning four awards across MARKETING-INTERACTIVE’s Asia eCommerce Awards 2023 and Campaign’s Agency of the Year 2023 for Greater China, including Silver for the prestigious ‘Greater China Boutique Agency of the Year’.
Benjamin Sun, Managing Director and Co-founder of THINK CHINA, expressed gratitude for the recognition and shared the company’s future aspirations:
“We are incredibly thankful to all our clients for their unwavering trust and support, as well as our dedicated teams whose invaluable efforts have driven every successful campaign. While we have accomplished a great deal, there remains an abundance of opportunities to connect global businesses with Chinese consumers and turn possibilities into realities.”