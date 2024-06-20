Brainwave Crypto Announces Entry into Hong Kong Market

Plans to Apply for License and Provide Cryptocurrency Trading Services

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 June 2024 –With Hong Kong gradually easing restrictions on cryptocurrencies, well-known cryptocurrency exchange Brainwave Crypto has announced plans to apply for a license in Hong Kong with the goal of offering cryptocurrency trading services to Hong Kong customers.Over the past year, China has implemented strict regulations on cryptocurrencies, but other blockchain applications such as digital assets and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have not been completely stifled. As the cryptocurrency frenzy continues to grow, Hong Kong began planning to open cryptocurrency trading to retail investors at the end of last year, aiming to become the digital asset hub of Asia with a relatively friendly regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.Pedro Parades, CEO of Brainwave Crypto Hong Kong, expressed a warm welcome to Hong Kong’s new cryptocurrency policies and a keen sensitivity to the risks associated with digital assets. Parades further stated that Brainwave Crypto has already made plans to apply for a license in Hong Kong in order to provide cryptocurrency trading services to Hong Kong customers.In recent years, Brainwave Crypto has made significant strides in the cryptocurrency industry, launching a cryptocurrency exchange in Singapore in 2024, expanding its services to retail investors, and actively participating in tokenization of various assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications in Singapore.While Brainwave Crypto announces plans for expansion into Hong Kong, Hong Kong also expressed its intention to maintain its friendly stance towards cryptocurrencies.With the official announcement of Brainwave Crypto’s entry into the Asian market, we will continue to release the latest news and event details through our company’s social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and LINE. We invite users worldwide to follow Brainwave Crypto’s social media accounts and witness every step of our growth and breakthrough.Hashtag: #Brainwave

About Brainwave Crypto

Brainwave Crypto is a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform headquartered in the United States. It holds a US MSB license, ensuring lawful and compliant operations in the United States. We are committed to providing secure, reliable, and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading services to global users.



Brainwave Crypto looks forward to opening a new chapter and driving the development of the global cryptocurrency market together with users and partners in Asia.