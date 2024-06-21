Seven in ten (77%) Singapore shoppers would be open to receiving online orders without added delivery packaging

Toilet rolls, detergents and toiletries are all fine in their original packaging, survey says – but some personal care and high value items should be covered.

80% of those surveyed want to shop with retailers that reduce packaging materials.

Since 2021, Amazon has increased the number of non-grocery orders sent without added delivery packaging from our Fulfilment Centre to Singapore customers by 80 %.

Procter & Gamble is one of many companies working with Amazon to ship products, such as its Swiffer brand, without added delivery packaging.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 June 2024 –More than seven in ten (77%) of Singapore shoppers would not mind receiving their online orders without added delivery packaging, according to a study commissioned by Amazon.47% of those surveyed say they would feel happy to receive no-added delivery packaging in order to. For 46%, the main motivator would be to, with 45% saying it would be to. 43% of those surveyed say they thinkThe findings are released as more and more essential items – such as nappies, toilet rolls and bottled drinks – are being delivered to Singaporean homes without additional delivery packaging from Amazon Singapore's Fulfilment Centre.No added delivery packaging can mean shipments are lighter, which leads to reduced delivery emissions per package, and means customers don't need to recycle an additional Amazon cardboard box or paper bag. Globally since 2015, Amazon has reduced the weight of outbound packaging per shipment by 41% on average and eliminated over 2 million tons of packaging material.Among the items people are happiest to receive in the manufacturer's original packaging – with just an address label added – are toilet rolls, detergents, toiletries, clothes and DIY items.The research reveals that contraceptive devices and haemorrhoid cream are among the items that customers would be least happy to receive without added delivery packaging – each belonging to product categories Amazon already ships discreetly – as well as some high value items such as smartphones and cameras, which are excluded from Amazon's reduced packaging programme."Like us, our customers really care about reducing packaging, and we've made significant progress doing so for years," said Vasantharaj Bharathi, Head of Operations, Amazon Singapore."One way we do this is by working with manufacturers to design packaging that's capable of shipping safely, without additional paper bags, envelopes or boxes from us. We've already achieved a lot, increasing the number of non-grocery orders shipped to customers with no added delivery packaging in Singapore by 80% since 2021. We are working to ship even more deliveries the same way."Eight out of ten (80%) of Singaporeans surveyed say they want to shop with retailers that reduce their packaging material. While 39% of shoppers surveyed say they want retailers and manufacturers to prioritise the reduction of delivery packaging, using recyclable packaging when necessary, 29% say what matters most is that packaging is reusable and 26% customers surveyed say that the priority should be making sure that all packages are recyclable.Products selected to be shipped without added delivery packaging have passed rigorous drop tests, ensuring they can reach customers safely and securely in their original product packaging – a reassuring fact for 57% of those surveyed, who said their main concern about deliveries without additional outer packaging is damage.31% of shoppers surveyed said knowing they can get a refund or replacement for missing items gives them the confidence to receive their online orders this way. If there is a problem with an Amazon order, customers can always contact customer service to request a replacement or refund.Globally, Amazon is working with product makers to design and test packaging for their products so they can ship without the need for added delivery packaging. Where packaging is necessary, Amazon uses machine learning algorithms to help make smart packaging choices for customers, so that it fits well, uses as little material as possible, and protects customers' orders.In addition to reducing packaging, Amazon is the co-founder of and the first signatory to The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. To date, the pledge has more than 450 signatories, across 57 industries and 38 countries. As part of its commitment, Amazon is on a path to reaching 100% renewable energy across its operations by 2025.Learn more about how Amazon is reducing packaging here This online survey of 1,000 Singapore adults who shop online at least every few months was commissioned by Amazon and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between March and April 2024. All participants are double-opted in to take part in research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll international research team. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council.

