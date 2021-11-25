The Launch of the 2021 Taiwan Open of Surfing in Jinzun and Shanyuan, Taitung

TAITUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 25 November 2021 – Taitung has hosted the Taiwan Open of Surfing, the largest of its kind in Taiwan, in Jinzun, Taitung County for 11 consecutive years. This year’s event kicked off on November 20. Due to the pandemic, the event will only feature domestic competitions. Nevertheless, the Taitung County Government has continued to collaborate with the World Surf League (WSL) to obtain WSL authorization to host high-level domestic competition. In addition, running the Taitung Challenge as a Specialty Event has made Taiwan the only country in APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) to put on a surfing competition in 2021.









Running the Taitung Challenge as a Specialty Event has made Taiwan the only country in APEC to put on a surfing competition in 2021.





For the first time ever, the Taiwan Open of Surfing will also host events at Shanyuan Bay this year. The East Wave Festival will utilize a dual-venue structure to launch 10 large-scale themed events such as the Large Kite Expo, Seaside Starry Night Movie Theater and Taiwan SUP Speed Challenge. These events will take surfing to the next level and change your preconceptions about the ocean. Additionally, Yang Chin-yuan, professor at Taipei National University of the Arts, has built the world’s only Stewart Surfing Platform. This device creates a lifelike simulation of real waves that allows people to enjoy the fun thrill of surfing indoors.





Taitung County Magistrate April Yao stated that Taitung’s 176 kilometer coastline, the longest in Taiwan, is a great place for developing water sports events such as surfing, kite surfing and SUP. In the future, Taitung will continue to utilize its geographic advantages to turn the east coast into a gateway for aquatic recreation on the Pacific Ocean. Taitung is also home to many Austronesian languages and has a vibrant maritime culture. The County hopes that competitors and visitors can do more than merely participate in an event when they come to Taitung. The Taiwan Open of Surfing is also a chance to get to know Taitung, a diverse maritime city, and experience the charm of the slow economy.





For more details, go to the 2021 Taiwan Open of Surfing official webpage and Facebook page.





Website: https://www.taiwanopenofsurfing.org/

Facebook page for the Taiwan Open of Surfing

https://www.facebook.com/taiwanopenofsurfing

Instagram: taiwanopenofsurf https://instagram.com/taiwanopenofsurf?utm_medium=copy_link

WSL webpage: https://www.worldsurfleague.com/events/2021/spec/3827/taiwan-open-of-surfing



