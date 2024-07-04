Leading the Way in Trading, Committed to Lasting Innovation: UbitEx – A Game-Changer in AI-Driven Crypto Trading

Leading the Way in Trading, Committed to Lasting Innovation: UbitEx – A Game-Changer in AI-Driven Crypto Trading

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 July 2024 – In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency, finding a platform that combines innovative technology, compliance and security, and profitability is crucial for every trader. As the world’s largest derivatives trading platform designed for market makers, UbitEx is emerging as a frontrunner in this space. Founded by Alex Sandro, a Cambridge University graduate, UbitEx is redefining the landscape of crypto trading with its industry-leading AI technology and user-centric approach.At the core of UbitEx’s success is its cutting-edge FlyLeopard AI technology. This intelligent aggregator processes real-time news, analyzes on-chain transaction strategies, and gauges market sentiment, providing traders with all the AI-driven insights they need to make the best decisions swiftly. FlyLeopard’s patented technology won the AI Hackathon Technical Contribution Award in 2021, proving its impact and potential in the crypto trading arena.UbitEx is not only the world’s leading intelligent compliance financial service platform and the largest automated market-making comprehensive derivatives trading platform, but it also holds compliance licenses in the US, Canada, Australia, and more, with users from over 40 countries worldwide. UbitEx aims to exceed ten million platform users by the first quarter of next year. Additionally, UbitEx is actively expanding its ecosystem, including plans for the UB crypto bank card, RAW application public chain, AI quantitative fund, ETF fund, blockchain project incubation, customer service, and social systems, continually innovating to better serve its users.UbitEx’s platform token, UB, is already listed on MEXC and Hotcoin. One of the most notable platform feature is dual token staking, a powerful tool for maximizing user returns. This product supports arbitrary currency combinations with UB, with the platform automatically staking the investment and UB assets proportionally. If both currencies appreciate simultaneously, the estimated maximum yield could reach 108,300%. Additionally, UbitEx guarantees that as long as UB’s price does not fall below 0.00087 USDT, users’ principal investments will not incur any loss, providing optimal principal protection.UbitEx also offers a range of financial products to meet users’ diverse trading and investment needs. You can choose from various investment periods – 15 days, 30 days, 90 days, and 180 days – each designed to enhance trading flexibility and maximize returns. For instance, if you invest 5000 USDT and 5000 UB tokens with an initial UB value of 1 USDT, your total return could reach 14,400 USDT after 180 days; if UB appreciates to 20 USDT at maturity, you could earn up to 288,000 USDT, excluding interest in the holding.In addition to direct investment opportunities, UbitEx offers a straightforward reward system. By inviting others to join the platform, users can earn 15% of the net profit from directly invited users’ investments and 10% from indirectly invited users’ investments. This reward structure provides an additional attractive source of profit. Furthermore, UbitEx has designed an exclusive Launchpad section for UB token holders, allowing users to participate in each new project launched on the platform, providing an excellent first-hand opportunity to profit.It’s evident that UbitEx can truly help users seize key profit opportunities. By integrating innovative AI technology and providing UB token holders with exclusive opportunities, diverse financial products, and additional reward systems, UbitEx allows traders to continually explore new ways to enhance their future profit potential and stand out in the dynamic crypto trading landscape. To start earning now, visit and register the UbitEx platform to explore limitless possibilities. For more information, please visit the UbitEx official website Hashtag: #UbitEx

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About UbitEx