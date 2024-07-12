China’s Leading Wine Producing Region to Host International Wine Expo in August

The technology combines first-party and third-party data to help marketers gain valuable insights into their ideal customer segment

Company, SQREEM Technologies, has partnered with leading Japan-based system

integration services provider TIS Inc to help organisations unlock more value

from their customer databases and augment marketing efforts.

The new partnership will see SQREEM’s advanced

behavioural data capabilities and pattern analysis technology applied to TIS’

product TIS

MARKETING CANVAS — a

platform for data integration and utilisation.

This means TIS’ clients will be able to extract

more value from their already available customer data by using SQREEM’s AI

solutions to combine existing deterministic client data with probabilistic open

data to unlock greater insights into customer behaviours, ranging from how they

shop, dine and travel all the way to their professional aspirations and support

for social causes.

Sitting behind firewalls, SQREEM’s AI enriches

first party data owned by TIS’ clients, with behavioural data sourced from

hundreds of thousands of publicly available data points, providing a gigantic

database with multiple fields of transactional behavioural data. This is done

within the confines of a firm’s owned databases, with none of the data being

accessible to third parties.

For example, a credit card provider might know

that customers are using their cards for petrol payments, but may not be aware

that they are using a competitor’s offering for online purchases. Unlocking

insights such as these will allow the firm to adjust the perks offered by their

card or to offer new cards to existing customers based on their needs.

TIS is Japan’s leading provider of network

solutions and system integration services with 15,000 clients in Japan and

3,000 enterprise customers across Southeast Asia. Developed in Japan, the

technology will first be deployed locally before being rolled out in select

ASEAN markets over the course of the year.

Recently named by the Financial Times as one of

Asia’s fastest-growing companies, SQREEM utilises its proprietary artificial

intelligence capabilities to track and predict online human behaviour. Using

the data signals from TIS, SQREEM is able to pair that with third-party data to

find the correlation between data points and identify trends, patterns and anomalies

in the online behaviour of consumers.

“There is rightly an increasing awareness around

protecting consumer privacy, and at SQREEM we are committed to using only

anonymised open source third-party data to predict human behaviour,” says Ian Chapman-Banks,

co-founder and CEO of SQREEM. “By combining TIS’ data signals with third-party

data, we are able to provide a much more powerful view into consumer

preferences and interests. This not only helps marketers better cater to

people’s needs but also put their marketing budgets to more efficient use.”

As the digital world moves towards a cookie-less

environment, utilising third-party data will be instrumental in providing

marketers with the tools to reach and serve the right message and offerings to

customers.

SQREEM’s advanced

AI and behavioural insights platform have also been integrated into other firms

to enable them to unlock the value of their first-party data. For example:

Partnership with Japanese internet services

company, Rakuten to launch Rakuten SQREEM to provide advertisers in Japan with

marketing solutions built around AI-based behavioural pattern analysis, to

better position them to meet the needs of consumers by serving them content

that is desirable and relevant.

the launch of Wrap

Bstrd,

Singapore’s First F&B brand and dark kitchen driven by artificial

intelligence and analytics.

Channel SQREEM, which uses artificial intelligence to accelerate contact

tracing and communications for COVID-19 infections.

About SQREEM

SQREEM is the

world’s largest “behavioural pattern data aggregator” that collects,

analyses, and creates a database of open data on the Internet using its own

Artificial Intelligence technology. Based on this technology, we provide data

analysis services to more than 100 companies and government agencies across

various industries. SQREEM has also been identified as Asia’s 54th fastest

growing company by the Financial Times.

See the following

link for more details.

https://SQREEMtech.com