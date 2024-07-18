FitLine becomes Official Partner of the ATP Tour

PM-International CEO & Founder Rolf Sorg (left) and ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli (right) during the signing of partnership between ATP and FitLine.

LONDON, UK/ SCHENGEN – Newsaktuell – 18 July 2024 – FitLine is proud to announce a new multi-year partnership with the world’s top-tier men’s tennis tour. The athletes will benefit from the FitLine products, with the brand being the new Official Sports Nutrition Partner and Official Energy Bar Partner of the ATP Tour.The ATP Tour chose FitLine as its new Official Partner due to the shared commitment to supporting athletic performance and clean sport, both for professional and recreational athletes alike. “We’re delighted to welcome Fitline to the ATP Tour’s partner roster. The synergies between our brands are evident, with both organisations dedicated to optimising athletic performance”, said Massimo Calvelli, ATP CEO. “This partnership reflects the ATP Tour’s appeal to global partners and our strength in engaging fans digitally.”FitLine’s premium products are developed and distributed exclusively by PM-International. CEO, Rolf Sorg, added, “Through our partnership with the ATP Tour, we are proud that our sports nutrition is now represented on one of the largest stages in global professional sports. We’re excited to connect with tennis fans worldwide and continue sharing our passion to support professional and amateur sports in the community”.All FitLine nutritional supplement products have been on the Cologne list® for almost 20 years. The Cologne List® is an initiative from the sport and publishes products that have been tested for doping substances by a world-leading laboratory in NEM analysis (dietary supplements). The Cologne List® offers athletes and companies an independent service platform on which information is published transparently to increase security for both sides. For more information, please visit: www.koelnerliste.com The importance of the Cologne list® is appreciated by many top athletes who use FitLine and is positively emphasized by sports associations that are convinced of the FitLine products.Far more than 1,000 top athletes from more than 85 disciplines and 40 nations trust FitLine dietary supplements and FitLine is the official supplier of numerous sports associations and national teams in addition to the ATP Tour, such as the German, Austrian, Polish and Canadian Ski Associations (DSV, ÖSV, PZN, ACA), the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), the German Cyclists Federation (BDR), the German Athletics Association (DLV), the Olympic Base Hamburg/Schleswig-Holstein (OSP), the Swiss and Luxembourg Handball Federations (SHV, FHL), the Swiss Squash Federation, the Luxembourg Basketball Federation (FLBB), the Korean Wrestling Federation (KWF) and several others.Hashtag: #FitLine

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About PM-International AG

PM-International AG is one of the world’s largest direct selling companies in the areas of health, fitness, and beauty, based in Schengen, Luxembourg.



Founded in 1993, PM-International AG develops and markets high-quality, premium nutritional supplements and cosmetics through its own brand FitLine® – many of which have a patented technology. The exclusive Nutrient Transport Concept (NTC®) represents the company’s core competency: it delivers the nutrients when they are needed and where they are needed – to the cellular level, from inside and outside. To guarantee a continuous high product quality, the products are regularly and independently tested by ELAB Analytics GmbH. End customers can review information about the analysis directly on the ELAB Analytics website, by scanning the QR code on the product packaging. We believe that PM-International is still the only company that offers this level of transparency.



Over 900 million FitLine® products have been sold worldwide to date. Far more than 1,000 top athletes from over 85 disciplines and 40 nations trust in FitLine dietary supplements and FitLine is the official supplier of numerous sports associations and national teams. As part of a to date unique sports marketing concept, there are cooperations with the German, Austrian, Polish and Canadian Ski Association (DSV, ÖSV, PZN, ACA), the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), the Federation of German Cyclists (BDR), the German Athletics Association (DLV), the Olympic Base Hamburg/Schleswig-Holstein (OSP), the Swiss Handball Federation (SHV) and others.



Further information can be found under: www.pm-international.com



About The ATP

The ATP’s mission is to serve tennis. As governing body of the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour we entertain a billion global fans, showcase the world’s greatest players at prestigious tournaments, and inspire the game’s next generation. From the United Cup in Australia, to Europe, the Americas and Asia, the stars of the game battle for titles and PIF ATP Rankings points at ATP Masters 1000, 500 and 250 events, and Grand Slams. All roads lead to the Nitto ATP Finals, our prestigious season finale held in Turin, Italy. Featuring only the season’s best 8 singles players and doubles teams, the tournament sees the crowning of the year-end ATP World No. 1, presented by PIF, the ultimate achievement in tennis. For more information, please visit www.ATPTour.com.

