China Dynamics Launches Electric Buses in Davao, Philippines

Expands SEA Markets

Highlights its Technological Edge in New Energy Vehicles

HONG

KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 December 2020 – China

Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the “Company”; (Stock Code: 476), together with its

subsidiaries, collectively “China Dynamics” or the “Group”), a

provider of new energy vehicles and technology integrated solutions,

today launched its electric buses in Davao, the Philippines’ third largest

city, marking the official use of the electric buses that it delivered earlier,

as well as the expansion of the Group’s sales network in Southeast Asia and the

implementation of its internationalization strategy. The Group also launched its electric

buses in Pasay City in Metro Manila at the beginning of this month.

Leveraging the China Dynamics’ advanced cloud-based software, the electric buses will be able to deliver efficient, reliable and comfortable transport service to the public in Davao, the Philippines.

Davao City Mayor Ms. Sara Z. Duterte, Mr. Rodger Velasco,

President of Davao Light and Power, Mr. Freddie Tinga, President of Global

Electric Transport (“GET Philippines”), the first electric bus operator in the Philippines,

and Mr. Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of China Dynamics, attended the launch ceremony

and witnessed how China Dynamics pioneered public transportation in Davao with

its electric buses that are tailor-made for the Philippine market, thus protecting

the environment and helping improve traffic in the city.

The electric bus, running on fast-charging lithium ion

batteries, is equipped with full air-conditioning and a retractable ramp that

has been specially designed to meet the needs of persons with disabilities and

the elderly. Leveraging the Group’s advanced cloud-based software, which

monitors the vehicle’s diagnostics to determine potential maintenance issue,

thus significantly improving the vehicle safety and performance, the electric

bus will be able to deliver efficient, reliable and comfortable transport

service to the public.

Mr.

Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of China Dynamics, said, “The

comprehensive development blueprint formulated by the Philippine Government

will present enormous opportunities to the new energy vehicles market. Given

this, along with the rapid growth of our electric bus and electric vehicles

business in other Southeast Asian countries, the Group is expected to obtain

more orders for electric buses accordingly. We are accelerating the pace of the

Group’s sales in other ASEAN countries in a bid to take our business to the

next level.”

Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman of China Dynamics,

said, “Development of green transportation has become a global focus. China

Dynamics will ride on the global trend in the continuing development of new

energy industry and will respond to the needs of the international community by

drawing on our technological advantages in new energy vehicles. We will also

capture opportunities arising from the environmental protection market to further

expand our business to overseas markets. After the launch of the first electric

accessible minibus in Hong Kong and the introduction of our electric buses in

the Philippines, we will soon deliver 12-metre complete chassis for electric

buses to Latin America and logistics vehicles to Europe, thus fulfilling the

Group’s commitment to contributing to environmental protection and to society.”

About China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

China

Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and practitioner in the field of new

energy commercial vehicles in China and a whole vehicle manufacturer of

specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It is an

integrated driving and logistics solutions provider, with a solid technological

foundation in areas including new energy platform power system and its key

components, light structural design, fuel cell system integration technology

and intelligent network technology. The Group has two production bases in

Chongqing, one in Wulong and the other in Qijiang. Moreover, the Group will

actively develop the Hong Kong and overseas bus markets. It has different

models of new energy commercial vehicles launched to the market for sale as

permitted and announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.