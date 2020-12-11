China Dynamics Launches Electric Buses in Davao, Philippines
Expands SEA Markets
Highlights its Technological Edge in New Energy Vehicles
HONG
KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 December 2020 – China
Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the “Company”; (Stock Code: 476), together with its
subsidiaries, collectively “China Dynamics” or the “Group”), a
provider of new energy vehicles and technology integrated solutions,
today launched its electric buses in Davao, the Philippines’ third largest
city, marking the official use of the electric buses that it delivered earlier,
as well as the expansion of the Group’s sales network in Southeast Asia and the
implementation of its internationalization strategy. The Group also launched its electric
buses in Pasay City in Metro Manila at the beginning of this month.
Leveraging the China Dynamics’ advanced cloud-based software, the electric buses will be able to deliver efficient, reliable and comfortable transport service to the public in Davao, the Philippines.
Davao City Mayor Ms. Sara Z. Duterte, Mr. Rodger Velasco,
President of Davao Light and Power, Mr. Freddie Tinga, President of Global
Electric Transport (“GET Philippines”), the first electric bus operator in the Philippines,
and Mr. Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of China Dynamics, attended the launch ceremony
and witnessed how China Dynamics pioneered public transportation in Davao with
its electric buses that are tailor-made for the Philippine market, thus protecting
the environment and helping improve traffic in the city.
The electric bus, running on fast-charging lithium ion
batteries, is equipped with full air-conditioning and a retractable ramp that
has been specially designed to meet the needs of persons with disabilities and
the elderly. Leveraging the Group’s advanced cloud-based software, which
monitors the vehicle’s diagnostics to determine potential maintenance issue,
thus significantly improving the vehicle safety and performance, the electric
bus will be able to deliver efficient, reliable and comfortable transport
service to the public.
Mr.
Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of China Dynamics, said, “The
comprehensive development blueprint formulated by the Philippine Government
will present enormous opportunities to the new energy vehicles market. Given
this, along with the rapid growth of our electric bus and electric vehicles
business in other Southeast Asian countries, the Group is expected to obtain
more orders for electric buses accordingly. We are accelerating the pace of the
Group’s sales in other ASEAN countries in a bid to take our business to the
next level.”
Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman of China Dynamics,
said, “Development of green transportation has become a global focus. China
Dynamics will ride on the global trend in the continuing development of new
energy industry and will respond to the needs of the international community by
drawing on our technological advantages in new energy vehicles. We will also
capture opportunities arising from the environmental protection market to further
expand our business to overseas markets. After the launch of the first electric
accessible minibus in Hong Kong and the introduction of our electric buses in
the Philippines, we will soon deliver 12-metre complete chassis for electric
buses to Latin America and logistics vehicles to Europe, thus fulfilling the
Group’s commitment to contributing to environmental protection and to society.”
About China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)
China
Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and practitioner in the field of new
energy commercial vehicles in China and a whole vehicle manufacturer of
specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It is an
integrated driving and logistics solutions provider, with a solid technological
foundation in areas including new energy platform power system and its key
components, light structural design, fuel cell system integration technology
and intelligent network technology. The Group has two production bases in
Chongqing, one in Wulong and the other in Qijiang. Moreover, the Group will
actively develop the Hong Kong and overseas bus markets. It has different
models of new energy commercial vehicles launched to the market for sale as
permitted and announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.