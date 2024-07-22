Arlo Surpasses 4 Million Paid Subscription Accounts

Continued Subscription Growth Illustrates True User Benefits of Arlo Subscription Plans

Family Safety (Arlo Safe & Secure Pro): Never miss a moment with the ability to know where opt-in family members have been, see their current location, or send help directly to them in an emergency via the Arlo Safe app.

Never miss a moment with the ability to know where opt-in family members have been, see their current location, or send help directly to them in an emergency via the Arlo Safe app. 4K Cloud-based Video Recording (All plans): View 30 days of recordings securely stored on Arlo’s SmartCloud platform for ultimate peace of mind and protection even if the device is damaged or stolen in a break-in, storm, or other physical incident.

View 30 days of recordings securely stored on Arlo’s SmartCloud platform for ultimate peace of mind and protection even if the device is damaged or stolen in a break-in, storm, or other physical incident. Smart Interactive Notifications (All plans): Users can take quicker action by responding to rich notifications or viewing an animated preview of a video through the lock screen on their smartphone or other smart device.

Users can take quicker action by responding to rich notifications or viewing an animated preview of a video through the lock screen on their smartphone or other smart device. Advanced Object Detection with AI (All plans): Arlo processes and filters 50 million events each day through advanced object detection backed by visual artificial intelligence, allowing for better recognition of people, packages, vehicles, and animals to add key context to notifications and reduce unwanted alerts.

Arlo processes and filters 50 million events each day through advanced object detection backed by visual artificial intelligence, allowing for better recognition of people, packages, vehicles, and animals to add key context to notifications and reduce unwanted alerts. Smart Activity Zones (All plans): Users can reduce unwanted notifications by highlighting specific areas on their property where they want motion to be detected, eliminating notifications from irrelevant movement such as tree branches or vehicle traffic on the street.

Users can reduce unwanted notifications by highlighting specific areas on their property where they want motion to be detected, eliminating notifications from irrelevant movement such as tree branches or vehicle traffic on the street. Priority Care & Support (All plans): Subscribers get priority technical support through the in-app Help Centre with omnichannel access to phone, chat, community, or self-help articles.



[1] Some features are subject to device capabilities and not available in all regions. Visit



Some features are subject to device capabilities and not available in all regions. Visit https://www.arlo.com/en-au/arlosecure.html to learn more.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 July 2024 – Arlo Technologies, Inc., a leading smart home security brand, today announced its AI-powered subscription service has surpassed a milestone of 4 million paid accounts. Arlo’s continued subscription growth is a testament to the benefits and value that consumers place on its subscription plans and the overall power of its service business.“Subscriptions to Arlo’s AI-powered service continue to grow in 2024, and we are proud to have achieved the 4 million subscriber milestone,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo. “Arlo will continue to invest in our AI and SaaS platform and roll out numerous exciting new features and AI capabilities to further our position as the leader in the market. The team remains committed to providing an incredible user experience for current and new subscribers.”Arlo Secure enhances the features of Arlo devices and completes the security experience to provide consumers with total protection. Subscription plans allow users to act faster with one tap to protect their home and family, featuring 30 days of secure cloud storage of video recordings, smart interactive notifications, advanced object detection with AI, smart activity zones, and much more. Plans currently start at SGD$7.99 per month, with options for unlimited cameras and advanced features including 24/7 Professional Monitoring for enhanced peace of mind.Features of Arlo Secure, Secure Plus, and Safe & Secure Pro subscriptions includeArlo subscribers can look forward to new releases later this year, including new service plans that integrate cutting-edge AI features to improve home security.For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit https://www.arlo.com/asia/ Hashtag: #arlo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo’s deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo’s subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetise personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



