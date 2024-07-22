Since 2019, DHL Group’s GoTeach program has benefitted more than 270 young individuals in Cambodia





DHL Celebrates Five-Year Partnership with Teach For Cambodia

GoTeach is part of DHL Group’s corporate citizenship program along with GoGreen, GoHelp and GoTrade. GoTeach aims to improve the employability of young people, especially those from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds caused by social unrest, poverty and/or loss of family.



In Cambodia, DHL partners with Teach for Cambodia, a partner of the global Teach For All network Both organizations share a common aspiration that every child should have access to quality education, support, and opportunities to reach their full potential.



“Together we have implemented a highly successful career education program through a multistakeholder approach. The quality of our delivery stems from shared purpose and commitment among DHL volunteers and Teach For Cambodia staff who have modeled the leadership for students to see, including collaboration, communication, and agency. The unique aspect of this program is our focus on providing students the opportunities to be equipped with essential skills and ready for the future of work, which is the foundation of an effective career education framework,” said Siv Monirath, Chief Executive Officer at Teach For Cambodia



“DHL’s GoTeach program is committed to empowering young people in Cambodia, equipping them with the essential skills required to excel in the professional world. Our passionate employees have volunteered over 5,000 hours to support the program in the past five years. GoTeach gives our people a unique opportunity to contribute and create a meaningful impact within the community,” said Christoph Beier, Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding Myanmar and Cambodia.



According to PWC’s



“Our economy and society rely on a strong educational system and focused initiatives to foster the future generation of skilled professionals. DHL’s GoTeach program serves as a platform to boost employability while offering a talent pool for our company. In fact, we have already welcomed two GoTeach alumni to join our team,” said Prayag Chitrakar, Country Manager of DHL Express Cambodia.



Sream Sengheang and Seoun Leakphisa are two GoTeach alumni who have found success at DHL Express Cambodia. Following their participation in the Youth Camp and completion of internships, Sream Sengheang is now a Clearance Support Agent, while Seoun Leakphisa holds the position of Customer Service Advisor.



Since 2019, DHL Cambodia has organized 16 GoTeach activities involving 33 employee volunteers, offering knowledge, mentorship and support for young individuals’ career advancement and employability. The GoTeach initiatives include skill training, facility tours, internships, and engaging youth camp activities. So far, DHL Cambodia has held internship programs for 10 Teach For Cambodia students. With the 10 computers donated by DHL, the team has also conducted computer skills trainings for 52 young people. These complement the efforts to support their learning experiences, making a holistic contribution to the development and empowerment of young people in Cambodia.



To date, volunteers from across DHL Group in 70 countries have contributed their time and effort to work with young people under the GoTeach program. In March 2024, the DHL Group received

