Hang Lung’s Changemakers Program Drives Collaboration and Impact with Tenants

Sustainability Partnership Empowers All Kinds of Tenants

The pilot Changemakers Program participants unite for an engaging introduction session

Hang Lung facilitates a dynamic session where representatives from Swire Coca-Cola and Greeners Action inspire our F&B tenants with valuable insights and solutions on waste management and circularity

Office: CBC Healthcare Infrastructure Platform (CBC HIP), Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society, Credit Agricole CIB (China) Limited, HSBC China, KPMG China, MUFG Bank (China), Ltd., Siemens Ltd., China Shenyang Branch, Taikang Life Co., Ltd. Hubei branch, UPS



Retail: AEON Stores (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, ANTA, Decathlon Hong Kong, Longchamp, Qeelin



Food and beverage: Cuisine Continental (HK) Ltd. – alfafa, Tam Jai International Co. Limited





HONG KONG SAR & SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 July 2024 – Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (“the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) is pleased to share the progress of its nationwide sustainability initiative, Changemakers: Tenant Partnerships on Sustainability (“Changemakers Program” or “The Program”), which was launched in December 2023, and now has 16 participants. The Program, which is available to all tenants at Hang Lung in Hong Kong and mainland China – fosters collaboration, impact and recognition through sustainability actions.The Changemakers Program offers a variety of sustainability actions to tenants of all sizes in sectors such as office, retail, food and beverage (F&B), and hospitality to reduce carbon emissions, minimize waste, advance circularity, and enhance community wellbeing. Participants can choose to participate at either the “Foundational” or “Advanced” level. The Program brings value to participants by offering capacity-building resources, energy performance benchmarking, technical services and support, volunteering opportunities, and recognition for their ESG efforts.Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, “Sustainability calls for businesses and other stakeholders to join forces, and landlords and tenants can collaborate in the built environment. Hang Lung warmly invites like-minded tenants to join our Changemakers Program and become part of a vibrant sustainability community. Through concrete actions and sharing best practices, we can achieve a meaningful collective impact.”Since its launch in December 2023, the Changemakers Program has enlisted a diverse range of companies as pilot participants across 14 properties, together comprising a total leased area of more than 78,000 square meters. These forward-looking companies are taking tangible steps towards improved climate resilience, resource management, and wellbeing. Participating tenants include (in alphabetical order):Hang Lung works to integrate ESG initiatives throughout its business, from construction to daily operations. These efforts align with its ambitious sustainability goals for 2025, 2030, and 2050. Recent notable initiatives include: a ‘Lightwise’ program that promotes nationwide energy efficiency, with an impressive 93% tenant participation rate across Mainland Properties; collaboration with selected tenants and suppliers on low carbon concrete bricks and gypsum board; and engagement with strategic suppliers on sustainable procurement practices. These initiatives exemplify Hang Lung’s mission to connect stakeholders for sustainable growth and positive change.Hashtag: #HangLungProperties

