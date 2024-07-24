First Page Releases Guide to Reveal Three Main Reasons Behind 2024 Google Ranking Drops and Highlight AI’s Impact on SEO

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 July 2024 – Local digital marketing company First Page has officially released a self-conducted investigation report today/recently, The report analyses the main reasons for the drop in keyword weight for various enterprises on Google search results pages since 2024 and provides professional solutions and suggestions.In recent years, the Hong Kong government has actively introduced various policies to promote the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), launching the “Digital Transformation Support Pilot Programme” to encourage businesses to use digital technology to improve operational efficiency and competitiveness. Simultaneously, the government has invited many renowned digital marketing companies from mainland China and the globe to establish regional offices in Hong Kong. This fully reflects that the Hong Kong government places a strong emphasis on the regional value and the long-term benefits of the digital business environment. In light of this, businesses need to use SEO to improve their website ranking and visibility on search engines. Good SEO strategies can not only enhance brand awareness and attract potential customers but also help businesses maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing digital business environment, achieving sustainable development.First Page’s investigation report reveals three main reasons for the drop in Google search rankings: insufficient optimisation of the website content and structure, lack of effective backlink strategies, and failure to adapt to search engine algorithm updates promptly. Generally, ranking drops caused by insufficient optimisation of the content are very obscure due to the intrinsic operating mechanism of search engines. Given the passive nature of the users when receiving information, it is difficult for them to notice what content has been missed. Thus, it affects the website’s visibility and traffic. Poor content structure can also impact user experience, naturally reducing the website’s conversion rate. Lack of backlinks and failure to adapt to algorithm updates can lead to search engines not fully recognising the importance and authority of a website, directly resulting in a significant decrease in organic search traffic, reducing potential customers and business opportunities, lowering conversion rates, and diminishing brand effect. Conversely, competitors who actively take SEO measures, perform competitor and SERP analysis, and implement changes based on the findings during this period will secure better rankings, gaining more traffic and business opportunities.Hector Law, SEO and Product Development Lead at First Page, said: “Many business managers aim to rely on AI tools to solve SEO problems, but the results are unsatisfactory. The underlying logic of AI operation is based on the ‘past’ data for analysis and summary, and its predictions are based on large-scale calculations. However, SEO is the result of developers continuously adjusting strategies and motives based on timely changes. It requires extremely keen and deep insights into user and consumer search behaviour to grasp trends in order to adjust SEO strategies flexibly. Therefore, AI cannot answer why your SEO performance is off, nor can it tailor a digital marketing strategy for you. Unless the user designs a set of intelligent and comprehensive questionnaires and checklists in advance for AI to review, calculate, and fill in, only then can it maximise its effectiveness for SEO. Therefore, in SEO practice, AI tools currently can only exercise supplementary functions, and the judgment and development from human SEO professionals remain crucial in dictating SEO strategies.”Comprehensive optimisation of the website content, structure, and backlinks, along with timely understanding of search engine algorithm updates, is necessary. It not only relates to website traffic and conversion rates but also ensures overall market competitiveness. To this end, First Page recommends that businesses should regularly seek professional SEO services and formulate expert solutions from four dimensions: first, helping companies to conduct comprehensive website audits and diagnosis to identify reasons behind ranking drop; second, developing and updating keyword strategies that meet business needs and market environment, and accordingly modifying content marketing plans; third, building diversified backlinks to enhance website authority; fourth, continuously monitoring search engine algorithm upgrades and adjusting SEO strategies with timely changes.For more information, please visit:Hashtag: #SEO #DigitalMarketing

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About First Page

First Page is one of the leading digital marketing agencies in Hong Kong, providing comprehensive SEO services. Its expert team has extensive experience in formulating effective local and international SEO strategies for businesses to improve website rankings and visibility on various search engines. In addition to SEO, the company also offers e-commerce SEO, Amazon marketing, social media advertising, Google Ads, content creation, and many other services to help clients fully utilise digital platforms to expand their business. First Page is committed to providing bespoke solutions for clients, ensuring service quality with excellent comprehensive performance. Through its advanced SEO technology and data analysis capabilities, First Page aims to bring lasting and high-quality digital marketing results to clients.











