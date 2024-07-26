Franklin Templeton and SBI Holdings Sign MoU to Establish Joint Venture in Japan

Proposed JV to focus on ETFs and emerging asset classes including digital assets and cryptocurrencies

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 July 2024 –Franklin Templeton has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SBI Holdings (“SBI”), a Japanese Internet-based financial conglomerate providing a wide range of financial services including securities, asset management, banking, and insurance, to establish a joint venture (“JV”) in Japan.The proposed JV will harness best-in-class capabilities of both firms by combining Franklin Templeton’s comprehensive suite of investment products including ETFs, and its experience in digital assets, with SBI’s strength in distribution, integrated financial services capabilities and reach in the Japanese market.“We are excited to collaborate with SBI Holdings, a leading online financial conglomerate in Japan. The extensive reach of SBI’s iconic brand amongst younger audiences in Japan aligns well our commitment to help this new generation of investors achieve their goals through our future-focused investment solutions. This strategic partnership underscores our shared belief that best-in-class financial capabilities should be more accessible for investors. It also represents a tremendous step forward to broaden our client reach and solidify our commitment in the market.”: “We are very pleased to establish an asset management company in Japan as a JV with Franklin Templeton, a leading global investment management firm with 77 years of corporate history and tradition, as well as a strong track record in investment performance. SBI Group has been focusing on serving the interest of its customers as its primary mission since its inception. We are also proud of being a fast-rising financial group in Japan leveraging technology as one of its key sources of growth, and promoting various businesses related to Web3. We look forward to partnering with Franklin Templeton whose business includes focus on digital assets and provision of industry leading digital asset technology.”With increased volatility across global markets, emerging asset classes including digital assets and cryptocurrencies, that have low correlation with traditional assets such as equities and fixed income, can help to diversify risk in an investor’s portfolio. Through this strategic partnership, Franklin Templeton and SBI will aim to provide investors in Japan with greater access to a diversified range of investment solutions.With over 100 indexed and active ETFs, Franklin Templeton’s global ETF platform has grown significantly, and has more than USD 27 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024.As regulations related to digital assets and ETFs continue to evolve in Japan, the proposed JV will seek to enable new synergies by leveraging Franklin Templeton’s experience with tokenized money market funds and digital assets-backed ETFs in the U.S. This, combined with SBI’s in-depth expertise as a leader in Japan’s digital asset space, will help offer innovative solutions that meet investors’ evolving interests and objectives in the Japanese market.Hashtag: #FranklinTempleton

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. For more information, please visit www.franklinresources.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

