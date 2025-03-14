Singapore G Unveils the Largest Cold Storage Facility in Central Singapore, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Supporting SMEs and Business Growth

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 March 2025 – Singapore G, a trailblazer in space solutions, today announced the grand opening of MustardSeed@SG Cold Store, a cold storage facility in the heart of Singapore. This new facility, the largest in central Singapore, includes 16 cold storage rooms ranging from 300 to 1,500 square feet, tailored to meet the needs of SMEs, logistics providers, and wholesalers. The launch underscores Singapore G’s ongoing commitment to providing solutions designed by an SME, for SMEs.Over the years, Singapore G has not only served multinational corporations (MNCs) and large SMEs but has also championed the needs of smaller SMEs and business owners by offering a comprehensive range of services, including self-storage, serviced office spaces, e-commerce solutions, and secure deposit box facilities. As a dedicated Total Space Provider, Singapore G understands the challenges of running a business firsthand because it is an SME itself. This deep understanding has driven the company’s mission to deliver quality services at fair value, ensuring that businesses of all sizes have access to the infrastructure they need to grow and thrive.MustardSeed@SG Cold Store continues this legacy by offering flexible, scalable storage solutions specifically designed for SMEs in industries such as food & beverage, floristry, and pharmaceuticals. The facility includes frozen storage at -18°C for meat wholesalers and chilled storage at +4°C for dairy products, ensuring the safe preservation of perishable goods.Fully certified by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the facility features a dedicated SFA inspection room for imported meat inspections, ensuring full regulatory compliance. With eight strategically located loading bays, businesses can easily pick up and drop off goods without the long queues typically found in larger logistics hubs like those in the Western and Northern regions of Singapore. This unique approach allows SMEs to have direct, immediate access to their inventory, enhancing efficiency and control over daily operations.Beyond cold storage, Singapore G is also home to Asia’s largest personal vault facility, offering a secure and smart storage solution for businesses and individuals. Equipped with five automated delivery robots, the facility securely houses over 4,000 individual safe deposit boxes. Each vault is reinforced with two layers of steel and concrete, providing maximum protection for valuable assets such as documents, jewellery, rare collectibles, and other valuables. Located on the third floor of the company-owned building within a secure industrial area, the vault offers 24/7 accessibility with complete anonymity and peace of mind.Since its founding in 1973, Singapore G Pte Ltd has remained a family-owned business committed to long-term stability and sustainable growth. The company’s full ownership of its facilities allows it the freedom to innovate and expand without the risks associated with relocation. This stability ensures that Singapore G can continue to provide high-quality, affordable space solutions tailored to businesses at every stage of their journey.Singapore G is now entering a new phase of leadership with the appointment of Dr. Elishea Lim Hidajat as the new Assistant General Manager. As the daughter of Managing Director, Mr Lim King BW Hidajat, she represents the third generation of the family leading the company. Her vision aligns with Singapore G’s core mission of providing flexible, secure, and innovative storage solutions for businesses of all sizes.“We are dedicated to empowering SMEs and business owners by offering high-quality space solutions tailored to their unique needs,” said Dr. Elishea Hidajat. “As an SME ourselves, we understand the challenges our customers face, and we remain committed to delivering reliable, scalable solutions that support their growth. My team and I look forward to building on the legacy established by my grandfather, ensuring that Singapore G continues to evolve alongside the needs of our clients.”Singapore G’s latest cold storage facility reaffirms its position as a trusted Total Space Provider, delivering innovative and practical solutions to businesses across industries. As it continues to expand and adapt, Singapore G remains steadfast in its mission to support SMEs with the space and resources they need to succeed.

About Singapore G

Singapore G Pte Ltd has been a trusted provider of self-storage, serviced office spaces, and personal vaults since 1973. Located in central Singapore, the company serves a diverse range of industries, including logistics, food & beverage, cosmetics and e-commerce. Singapore G is committed to providing flexible, high-quality space solutions that enable businesses to grow and thrive in an ever-changing market. As a family-owned business, Singapore G remains deeply committed to long-term stability, innovation, and client trust. The company has earned numerous accolades, including the Safety and Security Watch Group (SSWG) award for six consecutive years, the Best Buildable Design Award by the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore (BCA), and a high Construction Quality Assessment System (CONQUAS) rating from the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB). More recently, Singapore G has obtained the Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) and is the third company in Singapore to date to achieve the CaseTrust Gold accreditation.



https://www.singaporeg.sg/

https://www.mustardseedatsg.com/

https://ustoreatsg.com/

