Brewing Up A Storm For International Coffee Month with Citadines

Embark on a Coffee Adventure Like Never Before with Exclusive Tour, Tastings, and Workshops at Citadines Properties in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 August 2024 – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), is inviting guests to embark on a captivating coffee adventure this October in celebration of International Coffee Month, with exclusive local Nanyang coffee roastery tour, engaging coffee workshops, and more across participating Citadines properties in Singapore.Guests can experience a truly unique and unforgettable coffee experience by going for an exclusive local Nanyang coffee roastery tour that helps them deep dive into Singapore’s rich coffee culture where they can witness coffee roasting firsthand and uncover the roots of our beloved coffee-drinking traditions. This exclusive tour is a hidden gem available only to guests staying at Citadines.But that’s just the beginning! Upon arrival at our Citadines properties, guests will receive a complimentary cold brew Kopi-O Kosong (Singapore’s version of Americano) and a Welcome Kopi Postcard filled with recipes and tips on navigating the local coffee scene. To add to the excitement, guests will receive our special CitadinesLimited Edition Welcome Kit, complete with coasters and a custom-designed Jute Bag. Plus, they get to enjoy a complimentary Kim’s Duet to-go cuppa every Tuesday morning and Thursday evening for the perfect pick-me-up or wind-down session.For those unable to join the local Nanyang coffee roastery tour, we are bringing a taste of the experience to our participating Citadines properties with a mini-coffee exhibit showcasing the history of Singapore’s traditional coffee (known colloquially as kopi), the art of traditional kopi roasting, interactive sensory experiences, and insights into Robusta and Arabica beans. Guests can also participate in complimentary coffee workshops like DIY Coffee Scrub, How to Make Bullet Coffee, and traditional coffee appreciation sessions every Saturday at selected Citadines properties.Join us this October at Citadines and immerse yourself in a world of coffee delights that are set to captivate your senses and elevate your stay to new heights. Booking starts from now till 30 September for stay between 1-31 October 2024 and enjoy additional 5% off with “Rediscover Singapore” offers rates. Terms and conditions apply.For more information and to book your stay, visit: For the Love of Kopi | Discover ASR | English For high resolution images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ouw4IoFKCIJsLQc0uu4rmA1lMVRved8i?usp=sharing Hashtag: #discoverasrsingapore #Ascott

About The Ascott Limited

Since pioneering Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984, Ascott has grown to be a trusted hospitality company with over 950 properties globally. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott’s presence extends across more than 220 cities in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.



Ascott’s diversified accommodation offerings span serviced residences, coliving properties, hotels and independent senior living apartments, as well as student accommodation and rental housing. Its award-winning hospitality brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Quest, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Preference, Fox, Harris, POP!, Vertu and Yello. Through Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott’s loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and offers at participating properties.



A wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott is a leading vertically-integrated lodging operator. Harnessing its extensive network of third-party owners and in-market expertise, Ascott grows fee-related earnings through its hospitality management and investment management capabilities. Ascott also expands its funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.



This year, Ascott marks 40 years in hospitality service with the launch of Ascott Unlimited, a full year campaign that will offer Unlimited Opportunities, Unlimited Choices, Unlimited Freedom, and Unlimited Good. Navigating a future of unlimited possibilities against a backdrop of global change and evolving perspectives of travel, Ascott Unlimited marks Ascott’s ambitions to break new ground, and springboard to its next chapter of growth as a global hospitality company. Find out more about Ascott Unlimited at www.discoverasr.com/ascottunlimited.



For more information on Ascott and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Alternatively, connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.







About CapitaLand Investment Limited

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 March 2024, CLI had S$134 billion of assets under management as well as S$100 billion of funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and more than 30 private vehicles across Asia Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics, self-storage and data centres.



CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through fund management, lodging management and commercial management, and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand’s development arm.



As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.



www.capitalandinvest.com

