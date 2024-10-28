Secure Connection Launches Honeywell-Licensed Surge Protectors Range

1 Outlet Surge Cube

3 Outlet Surge Protector

4 Outlet Surge Protector

6 Outlet Surge Protector

8 Outlet Surge Protector

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2024 – Secure Connection, the Hong Kong-based global electronic products manufacturer, announced the launch of its latest platinum range of Honeywell-licensed surge protectors. Honeywell-licensed surge protectors are the market leaders in the surge protector category in Thailand. These products bring unparalleled quality and reliability to consumers. This new lineup includes five distinct products:These surge protectors offer a cost-effective solution to shield your devices from power surges, extending their lifespan. They play a critical role in safeguarding against voltage fluctuations and interruptions.The Surge Cube, featuring one universal socket, one USB-A port and one Type-C PD20W port, allows users to charge three devices simultaneously in a compact cube design. Meanwhile, the 3 Outlet Surge Protector offers three universal sockets along with two USB-A ports and one Type-C PD20W port, ensuring surge protection for multiple devices.The 4 Outlet Surge Protector boasts four universal sockets and two USB-A ports along with one Type-C PD20W port. Additionally, the 6 Outlet Surge Protector offers robust protection with six universal sockets and dual USB-A ports and Type-C PD25W ports, catering to various devices with ample connectivity options. Completing the lineup, the 8 Outlet Surge Protector offers comprehensive protection and ample charging options for larger setups, featuring eight universal sockets and dual USB-A ports and Type-C PD25W ports.These models prioritize safety, efficiency and convenience, catering to a modern lifestyle. where the need for simultaneous connections and protection is paramount. Each surge protector in the range is equipped with 8 advanced safety features to ensure reliable and durable performance. These features include 3-line AC protection, overload protection, child lock safety shutter, fire-resistant material, LED indicator, Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) technology, a device secure warranty ranging from USD 2000 to USD 15000, and a master reset switch. Additionally, each surge protector is equipped with a 3-year warranty.. Commented “At Secure Connection, we believe in enhancing the modern lifestyle of our consumers through innovative solutions that prioritize safety and convenience. As society continues to rely more heavily on electronic devices at work and leisure, ensuring comprehensive protection for these valuable assets becomes increasingly crucial. Our latest platinum range of Honeywell-licensed surge protectors not only exemplifies our commitment to quality and reliability but also embodies our vision for a safer and more connected future.”These products will be available across multiple retail formats and e-commerce platforms globally. In Thailand, this latest lineup is now available with compelling price offers for consumers starting as low as ฿590.Hashtag: #SecureConnection

About Secure Connection Ltd., Hong Kong

Secure Connection boasts of a rich legacy of more than thirty years of delivering best-in-class products and breakthrough innovations in consumer technology products, audio products, peripherals, and accessories spread across global markets. Secure Connection has emerged as a global leader with a wealth of expertise in building brands, creating consumer loyalty, and delivering a rich experience that enriches a consumer’s digital lifestyle. Secure Connection Limited, Hong Kong is a subsidiary of Creative Newtech Limited (NSE: CREATIVE).



For more information, please visit www.honeywellconnection.com



The Honeywell trademark is used under license from Honeywell International Inc. Honeywell International Inc. makes no representations or warranties with respect to these products. These products are manufactured by Secure Connection Limited, Hong Kong.

