Sahm App Offers Limited-Time 70% Off Commission Fee to Boost Retail Investor Participation

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 August 2024 – In a move to attract domestic investors, Sahm App, the fast-growing online brokerage platform, has announced a limited-time 70% off commission fee for trading Saudi stocks. This offer is available from August 1st to August 31st, 2024.The initiative, part of Sahm’s corporate strategy to provide value to its users, aims to enhance the investing experience for Saudi retail investors seeking to access the local stock market. New users will also receive free Snap Inc. stocks worth $50 and free real-time U.S. quotes for one year. For more information on Sahm App offerings, please visit https://www.sahmcapital.com/activitiesr/pre-activity-new?urlType=1 “We’ve observed a growing demand from Saudi investors to participate in the local market,” said Hadeel Bedeeri, general manager of Sahm Capital. “This commission discount is our way of empowering these investors and making it more affordable for them to build their portfolios.”Beyond the attractive pricing, Sahm App offers a comprehensive suite of investment products, including stocks, ETFs, REITs, and more, allowing investors to diversify and execute their strategies.Recognizing the importance of investor education, Sahm has also invested in several initiatives to enhance financial literacy. The app features an educational video library covering topics from beginner guidance to technical analysis, as well as an AI-powered daily news broadcaster, Aliyah, who interacts with users in both Arabic and English.“Our goal is to not only provide cutting-edge trading tools but also equip investors with the knowledge to make informed decisions,” added Hadeel Bedeeri. “We believe this holistic approach will contribute to the long-term growth and stability of the Saudi capital market.Sahm App is offering all eligible clients a 70% discount on commission fees* for Saudi stocks trading, available from August 1st to August 31st, 2024.*The 70% discount applies only to the commission fee charged by Sahm App, not the entire trading commission. Terms and conditions apply, for more information, please visit https://www.sahmcapital.com/activitiesr/pre-activity-new?urlType=1 Hashtag: #Brokerage

About Sahm Capital

Registered in Riyadh, Sahm Capital holds licenses (22251-25) from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, and Custody services in KSA. The company is also a registered member of the Saudi Exchange, as well as its affiliates, the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) and the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa). For more information about Sahm, please visit Sahm Capital.