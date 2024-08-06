Computacenter certified among the Best Places to Work in Romania for 2024-2025

CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2024 – Computacenter recently received the Best Places to Work certification for 2024 in Romania. This prestigious recognition was awarded following a comprehensive assessment that included employee surveys covering areas such as engaging leadership, compensation and benefits, workplace environment, and corporate social responsibility. The evaluation also examined the company’s overall people strategy. The certification highlights Computacenter’s dedication to creating an outstanding work environment for its people in Romania and its commitment to their well-being.“I am incredibly humbled by the achievements of our growing community of professionals here in Romania. This award is not just a recognition but a testament to the exceptional culture and environment we’ve built here. At Computacenter we work hard to maintain our can-do culture, enabling people to bring their best selves to work effectively delivering value and success for our customers.”“I am incredibly proud of our team. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication we put into creating an environment where everyone feels valued and supported. We are committed to continuously improving our workplace to ensure that our people have the best possible experience.”For more information about the Best Places to Work certification, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet.



We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.



Computacenter plc is a public company quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CCC.L) and a member of the FTSE 250. Computacenter employs over 20,000 people worldwide.



For more information about Computacenter, please contact: Alexandra Boroș, alexandra.boros@computacenter.com



