Hang Lung Unveils the Grand Hyatt Kunming at Spring City 66

Brings a New Chapter of Luxury Living in “Spring City”

(From left) Mr. Symon Bridle, Consultant – Hotel of Hang Lung Properties; Mr. Stephen Ho, President Greater China and Growth, Asia Pacific at Hyatt Asia Pacific; Ms. Jiang Xiao Qing, Deputy District Mayor of Panlong District of Kunming; Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation of Hang Lung Properties and Mr. Louis Low, General Manager at Grand Hyatt Kunming, officiate at the grand opening ceremony of Grand Hyatt Kunming



Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said,“We are thrilled to launch Grand Hyatt Kunming in partnership with Hyatt, reinforcing our commitment to ‘Bring the Best to Kunming; Showcase the Best of Kunming to the World’. The opening further strengthens Spring City 66’s leadership as a premier lifestyle destination in Southwest China and injects new energy into the city’s travel, lifestyle, and business sectors, creating compelling spaces that enrich lives.”





Grand Hyatt Kunming, which seamlessly connects to Spring City 66, injects new energy into the city’s travel, lifestyle, and business sectors



Located at the heart of Kunming, Spring City 66 is a high-end commercial complex that encompasses a world-class shopping mall, a 66-story Grade A office tower, Grand Hyatt Kunming and Grand Hyatt Residences. Since opening its doors in 2019, Spring City 66 has brought many first-tier international luxury brands and multinational companies to Kunming, establishing itself as the city’s hub of luxury and diverse lifestyle experiences, stimulating the local economy.





Promising a distinctive design, innovative culinary experiences, and first-class service, the Grand Hyatt Kunming, which seamlessly connects to Spring City 66, offers discerning business and leisure travelers access to 331 guestrooms and suites.





Mr. Stephen Ho, President Greater China and Growth, Asia Pacific at Hyatt Asia Pacific, said, “With a focus on delivering elevated experiences in iconic destinations, we are excited to introduce the Grand Hyatt brand to the beautiful city of Kunming. This opening is a splendid addition to Hyatt’s luxury portfolio, and its central location provides guests with the perfect opportunity to discover all the city has to offer.”





The hotel’s design draws inspiration from Yunnan’s extraordinary natural beauty and cultural heritage, and its magnificent lobby is a dramatic abstract expression of local scenic terraced landscapes



Created by Shanghai-based MQ Studio and Tokyo-based Nao Architects, the Grand Hyatt Kunming’s modern design draws inspiration from Yunnan’s landscapes and cultural heritage. Incorporating local colors, textures, and ethnic crafts, every detail of the hotel’s interior spaces creates a visual connection with Yunnan’s trademark diversity and natural beauty.



The hotel’s key features include: Opulent guestrooms from 45 sq. m. with panoramic views and local touches;

Spacious corner rooms with 270-degree views and Grand Club guestrooms with access to the exclusive Grand Club lounge;

Five distinct dining and drinking venues offering the best of both modern gastronomy and traditional Yunnan dishes;

A 25-meter indoor pool, two luxurious spa suits, and a well-equipped fitness center;

Over 1,900 sq. m. of versatile event spaces equipped with advanced audio-visual technology, including a 800 sq. m. high-ceiling ballroom, multifunctional halls, and salons;

Sustainable buildings designed to LEED™ Gold Pre-Certification requirements, achieving world-class standards in carbon reduction and environmental protection. Spring City 66, in collaboration with Grand Hyatt Kunming, are offering HOUSE 66 members and hotel guests bespoke privileges and discount services. Additionally, selected HOUSE 66 members will enjoy exclusive room rates. Spring City 66, in collaboration with Grand Hyatt Kunming, are offering HOUSE 66 members and hotel guests bespoke privileges and discount services. Additionally, selected HOUSE 66 members will enjoy exclusive room rates.

HONG KONG & KUNMING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2024 – Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the grand opening of Grand Hyatt Kunming at Spring City 66. An integral part of Spring City 66, the new hotel marks a milestone collaboration with the global hospitality group and reaffirms the leadership of Hang Lung's Mainland portfolio as the "Pulse of the City".

About Hang Lung Properties