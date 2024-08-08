7 Startups Selected for “Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia” by Creww and RMNext

About “Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia”

The “Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia” was launched in January 2024, aimed to create business partnerships between RMNext and Asian startups.

Creww has partnered with RMNext to bring innovative technologies and services from Asian startups to develop projects that aim to improve and advance the sports industry.

“Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia” is designed to not only boost the growth of Asian startups, but to also create an innovation community for RMNext, by carrying out continuous programs for Asian startups to innovate the sports industry as a whole in the decades to come.

For more information, please visit https://global.creww.me/global/en/real-madrid-next-accelerator-for-asia

Applications for the program opened in February 2024, and through careful reviews and evaluation, we have selected 7 startups out of many promising startups.

The selected startups will be brushing up business collaboration ideas through mentoring and workshops, followed by PoC and a Demo Day to share their results.



Selected Startups With the program theme based on RMNext’s six areas of work, we have selected startups that align with five of the focused areas.



Areas of Work

Startup

Website

Country

Performance

moty

https://moty.kr

South Korea

Fitogether

https://www.fitogether.com/

South Korea

Audiovisual

AMATELUS

https://swipevideo.jp/en/

Japan

Spot

https://tryspot.app

Taiwan

Fan Engagement

Adofaer

https://www.adofaer.com

Hong Kong

Cybersecurity & Technology

QueryPie

https://www.querypie.com

South Korea

Social

a11y

https://www.a11y.media/wika

Philippines



Unveiling Ceremony

There will be an online unveiling ceremony for the selected startups on September 3rd, to announce the startups to partners, media and other external parties.

To those interested in joining the ceremony, please fill in the form below.

Program Name

Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia

Target

early and middle-stage startups in Asia in the field of sports-tech, health-tech, fan engagement, etc. which aligns with RMNext’s six areas of work

Expected Outcome

PoC & partnership agreements

Program Website

https://global.creww.me/global/en/real-madrid-next-accelerator-for-asia

Organizer

RMNext, Creww Inc.



About Real Madrid Next

RMNext is the brand under which Real Madrid’s innovation projects are developed, with the collaboration of startups and companies looking to improve performance with the support of the Real Madrid ecosystem. RMNext focuses on six work areas: e-health, performance, fan engagement, audiovisual, cybersecurity & technological infrastructures and social. In all of them RMNext seeks excellence and the greatest technological advance possible to allow the club to enhance its digital transformation and keep its leadership in the sports industry. Learn more at https://www.realmadridnext.com/en/next/home

About Creww Inc.

Creww Inc. runs Japan’s largest open innovation platform. With a vision to “build an age of bravery,” Creww supports all startups, entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals that take on new challenges.

Since its founding in 2012, Creww has organized more than 450 open innovation programs between companies, local governments and startups, and has achieved approximately 1,350 collaborations, with over 8,000 startups registered on the platform. In Nov. 2022, Creww formed a partnership with Google for Startups, and together launched the Global Sustainability Accelerator. Creww aims to contribute to the startup ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, starting with promoting open innovation with Korea, Taiwan and more.

Company Overview

Company: Creww Inc.

Established: 2012/8/13

Address: Daiichi Akatsuki Bldg. 4F 1-19-9, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Sorato Ijichi, CEO