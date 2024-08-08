“The Deeper, The Richer” — WikiEXPO Thailand Will Take Place on September 7, Exploring New Era in Financial Technology

As the global wave of financial technology surges, a grand event gathering industry elites to inspire future thinking is about to unfold in Bangkok.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 August 2024 – Hosted by the internationally renowned Fintech service provider WikiGlobal, the WikiEXPO Thailand will kick off on September 7, inviting Fintech companies, investors, and industry leaders from Thailand and around the world to join in the event.Themed “The Deeper, The Richer”, WikiEXPO Thailand aims to deeply explore the potential of the Thai financial market while connecting global business wisdom and opportunities. The event features two major highlights — the industry-first release of the authoritative guide “ WikiFX SkyLline Guide ” tailored for local investors in Thailand and an After Party segment added for the first time.This expo will bring together top experts and industry leaders from around the globe to share cutting-edge insights and practical experiences. The confirmed lineup of guests includes seasoned professionals from the Fintech field, successful entrepreneurs, renowned investors, and policymakers.Mario Nawfal: CEO of IBC GroupCaptain Trading: Founder of Captain TradingLoretta Joseph: The Policy Group, Chair Idaxa Pro Bono Hero of Commonwealth Secretariat (Virtual Asset Model Law Lead)Gayle Mary Jane Yerriah: Barrister of Yerriah Chambers & Fintech of Enthusiast & Board Member of FSC MauritiusNaushad Khadun: Lead Trainer of (FSI) Mauritius & Secondment of (FSC) MauritiusMayoon Boonyarat: Director Revenue Tax Policy Division of Ministry of Finance of ThailandNarun Popattanachai: Senior Legal Advisor of Office of the Council of State of ThailandHashtag: #WikiEXPO

About WikiEXPO:

As an industry leading financial offline exposition services provider, WikiEXPO strives to build a professional sharing and communication platform for project owners, investors, and practitioners, providing thousands of collaboration opportunities for over ten thousand investors and hundreds of project owners each year. Let’s meet on September 7 in Bangkok to witness the arrival of a new era in financial technology, strengthen the safety of trading environments, and jointly create a better future for the industry

