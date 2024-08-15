Galaxy Macau Announces Event Partnership with UFC® UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU Returns After a Decade on November 23

The event partnership signing ceremony is attended by Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer–Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group(second from right); Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia(second from left); Leanne Chu, Vice President of UFC Business Operations(first from left) and Jeffrey Jiang, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Services, Galaxy Entertainment Group(first from right).

UFC® Fight Night Macau will take place on November 23, 2024 at the Galaxy Arena, Macau’s new cultural and entertainment landmark.

Galaxy Macau has actively supported, participated in, and organized various world’s top sports events and activities in line with the Macao SAR Government’s development strategy. Galaxy Arena is the most favored arena in Macau because of its state-of-the-art equipment and amenities.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 August 2024 – Galaxy Macau is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with UFC®, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization. Together, they will host theon November 23, 2024 at the Galaxy Arena, Macau’s new cultural and entertainment landmark. This top-tier global MMA event marks UFC’s return to Macau after a decade, making it a major sporting highlight for Macau and Greater China this year.Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer–Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group and Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia met at the Galaxy International Convention Center to formally sign the event agreement and announce the date and location of. Under the theme of “Tourism + Sports,” this collaboration aims to enhance Macau’s reputation as a “City of Sports”, attracting sports enthusiasts from around the world to this ideal travel destination.Kevin Kelley welcomed UFC event back to Macau after 10 years, highlighting it as prestigious addition to Galaxy Macau’s growing portfolio of international sports events which includes the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao 2024 and The Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao. The state-of-the-art equipment and amenities of the Galaxy Arena, combined with Galaxy Macau’s “World Class, Asian Heart” service philosophy, promise to elevate the event’s thrilling experience and further boost Macau’s sports development.Since entering Asia in 2010, Macau has been a stronghold for UFC. The city hosted three Fight Nights in 2012 and 2014. This upcoming event marks UFC’s return to Greater China after four years. Kevin Chang expressed his excitement, stating, “We are ecstatic to be back at this incredible destination city. Our last UFC event here was a decade ago in 2014, and since then, our brand has grown by leaps and bounds. We are proud to partner with Galaxy Macau and can’t wait to put on an electrifying show at the state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena to the delight of fans across the region.”Galaxy Macau has actively supported, participated in, and organized various sports events and activities in line with the Macao SAR Government’s development strategy. With the Greater Bay Area co-hosting the 2025 National Games, this collaboration between Galaxy Arena and UFC is of great significance. Galaxy Macau aims to showcase Macau’s unique geographical location, rich tourism resources, and strong sports enthusiasm to visiting spectators, continuously promoting the integrated development of sports and tourism in Macau.More information onwill be announced in the coming weeks. UFC fans can stay updated by visiting the official websites of www.galaxymacau.com and ufc.com/macau Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests’ service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 266 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.



For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

