CPA Australia Survey: AI adoption by Mainland Chinese businesses escalates

Prime Day kicks off Tuesday, October 13 at

12am SGT and will run for 48

hours, promising two full days of shopping on thousands of deals in Singapore for

Prime members

Looking

for more ways to save? Prime members who purchase S$50 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card in

a single transaction are entitled to a bonus S$10 Gift Card

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 October 2020 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) – The biggest 48-hour savings

this year is almost here as Amazon prepares to kick off Prime Day at 12am SGT

on October 13 in Singapore. Prime members will have exclusive access to

thousands of deals on everything they need and love from top brands and small

and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The two-day shopping event will offer

Prime members incredible savings and deep discounts to shop for the must-have

holiday gifts from categories like toys, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home,

baby products and more, from the comfort and safety of their homes at amazon.sg/primeday. Anyone can get a jumpstart

on their holiday shopping and savings this Prime Day by joining Prime or start

a free 30-day trial at amazon.sg/prime.

Shop

Deals from Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Prime members can support SMBs this Prime Day

by shopping deals featured on Amazon’s SMB storefront. From healthcare to

skincare to baby care, Amazon and SMBs like Blyss, EASVEN, Epitex,

Farm to Market, Happyganics, Porcelain, and more have teamed up to offer

hundreds of deals across categories for Prime members this Prime Day. Prime members can discover and shop the SMB selection on

Amazon at amazon.sg/primeday-smb.

Prime Day Deals Preview

When it comes to incredible deals on

amazing products, Prime Day 2020 delivers in a big way with more deals than any Prime Day event before in Singapore.

Additionally, members can shop deals which offer jaw-dropping prices on

top-tier brands and products such as Anker, Bioderma, Braun, Dyson, Gund, Instant Pot, JBL,

KODAK, La Mer, Nespresso, Muji, Sonos,

and more, this

Prime Day. These offers will sell out quickly so be sure to come back and shop

the entire 48 hours of Prime Day to cash in on the biggest savings.

A preview of Prime Day deals on October 13 and

14 that Prime members can expect include:

Baby

Save

up to 45% on select Baby products, including:

Save

up to 50% on Ergobaby Omni 360 Playtime Baby Carrier, Pink

up to 45% on Baby Einstein Rhythm of the Reef Prop Pillow

up to 45% on Quinny, Zapp Flex, Black on Black

up to 40% on Dr. Brown’s Microwave Steam Sterilizer

up to 25% on KeaBabies Baby Wrap Carrier

up to 25% on KeaBabies Baby Wrap Carrier Save up to 20% on Happyganics Baby Laundry

Detergent

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Save

up to 40% on select Beauty, Health and Personal Care products, including:

Save

up to 60% on Braun Series 3 300s Electric Shaver for Men/Rechargeable Electric

Razor, Black

up to 50% on Holland and Barrett including Timed Release

Vitamin C With Wild Rose Hips Caplets, 1500mg, 100ct

Save up to 50% on Bioderma Sensibio H2O,

500ml

up to 45% on Oral-B Smartseries4 4000 Rechargeable Toothbrush

up to 40% on Dr PLANT Skincare and Beauty products

up to 30% on La Mer Moisturizing Cream, 60ml

up to 30% on Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery

Complex Serum, 50ml

up to 25% on SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, 230ml

Books

Save

20% off select bestsellers

Electronics

Save

up to 40% on select Electronics, including:

Save

up to 40% on KODAK Mini Shot

up to 40% on UGREEN USB C Hub

Black

up to 30% on Bose QC 35 II, Triple Midnight B07G95TJ3P

up to 30% on

Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker

up to 30% on Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker Save

up to 30% on Sonos Playbase Wireless Speaker

Gaming

Save

up to 40% on select video game products and titles, including:

Save up to 40% on 8Bitdo SN30 Pro Wireless

Bluetooth Controller for Nintendo Switch

up to 40% on Moving Out, Nintendo Switch

up to 25% on ProCase Nintendo Switch Lite Case

Grocery

Save up to 40% on select Groceries,

including:

Save

up to 40% on Cocolife Coconut Water, 330ml x 12

up to 35% on Beringer Founder’S Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine, 750ml

up to 35% on Pokka Peach Oolong Tea 300 ml (Pack of 24)

up to 35% on Chivas Regal 12 Year Old Scotch Whisky Bottle,

700ml

up to 30% on SongHe Thai Fragrant Rice, 5kg,

up to 25% on CARLSBERG Danish Pilsner Beer Can, 320 ml (Pack of 24)

Fruit Sweetener

Home & Kitchen

Save

up to 50% on select Home & Kitchen products, including:

Save up to 50% on select 3M products

Save

up to 45% on Air Wick Lavender and Almond Blossom Scented Essential Mist

Diffuser Starter Kit

up to 40% on Finish All In One Max Super Charged PowerBall Dishwasher Tablets,

42ct

up to 40% on eufy by Anker products

up to 30% on Nespresso Coffee Machine

up to 30% on EASVEN Jelly Pillows

up to 30% on Tide Detergent Pods

up to 25% on Instant Pot Duo 7-in1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Tempered Glass Lid

with 2 Stainless Steel Pots

Save

up to 25% on EuropAce Mini Bar Freezer, 32L

up to 20% on Dyson Air Purifiers

Pets

Save

up to 40% on select Pet supplies, including:

Save

up to 40% on select Furbo products

up to 30% on Pro Plan including Pro Plan Salmon & Tuna Formula For

Sensitive Skin & Stomach 2.5 Kg (All Size Adult Dog Food)

up to 25% on Houze Pet Bedding – GREY (Large)

up to 20% on Stella and Chewy’s Wild Weenies

Toys

& Games

Save up to 40% on select Toys and

Games, including:

Save up to 50% on across

Nerf Range including N-Strike Elite Disruptor, Nerf Laser Ops and Dart Refills Save up to 40% on LEGO DUPLO My First Number

Train

up to 40% on Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Save

up to 30% on Pressman Rummikub Large Numbers Edition – The Original Rummy Tile

Game

Ways to Enjoy This

Prime Day

48 hours of exclusive shopping

for Prime members with the best deals on thousands of products on Amazon.sg and

Prime Now.

new categories with millions

of products added to Amazon.sg’s ever-expanding selections, covering categories

like Jewelry, Musical Instruments, Furniture, DVD and more.

selection of deals from SMB retailers in categories such as home and home improvement, electronics, kitchen and

dining, health and personal care, toys and games, groceries and more.

deals from Amazon US including brands like Adidas, Calvin

Klein, Garmin, Razer, and more available from Amazon

International Store.

Prime members will enjoy thousands of great offers this Prime Day, with new

deals launching every four to six hours.

e-Gift Cards will be available during this Prime Day.

Amazon.sg e-Gift Cards offer an easy, simple and convenient gifting experience,

providing an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg. On October 13 and

14, Prime members who purchase at least S$50 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card in a single

transaction can receive a bonus S$10 e-Gift Card, while stocks last. Please

visit amazon.sg/egiftcardoffer

for more information, terms and conditions apply.

promotions to enjoy greater savings when shopping at

Amazon.sg. All Prime members are entitled to a S$25 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card on a

minimum spend of S$150 on Amazon.sg when using 1) a Mastercard card

for purchases on 13 October and/or 2) a DBS/POSB credit

card on 14 October. The S$25 Amazon.sg e-Gift Card will

be added to your Amazon account for use on a future purchase, while stocks

last. Terms and conditions apply.

chance to win a S$1,000 Amazon e-Gift Card. Please visit amazon.sg/primeday-wishlist for more information, terms and conditions apply.

out what is their shopper persona and discover tips to maximize value when

shopping with Amazon at amazon.sg/shopperpersona.

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day.

Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of

Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime

membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes

with Prime Video, unlimited access video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime

Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free

shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available

for free two-hour delivery on Prime Now on orders over S$60, as well as free

one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Members also

enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store with free

international delivery on eligible orders over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month.

Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.

