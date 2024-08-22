Seafood Expo Asia to Showcase Largest International Representation of Exhibitors at its 2024 Edition in Singapore

Seafood and processing equipment and service companies from 46 countries have confirmed their presence.

The Expo provides seafood professionals with a platform to discover new products and innovations, identify new opportunities and markets, keep up to date with market trends and build relationships with new suppliers and partners.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 August 2024 – Seafood Expo Asia , organized by Diversified Communications, taking place 4-6 September at Sands Expo Convention Centre in Singapore, will feature the largest international representation of seafood and processing equipment exhibitors from. New to this year’s Expo will be country participation fromandand new regional/national pavilions from. Other countries participating will includeand more.The exhibit floor will feature seafood companies highlighting their latest seafood offerings and best practices in sustainability and aquaculture. Seafood companies represented at this year’s Expo includeand more.Seafood professionals and decision-makers from industries including airlines, cruise lines, distributors, caterers, hotels, importers, processors, restaurants, supermarkets, wholesalers and more will attend the event searching for new suppliers, products and trends. High-volume buyers will participate in the, designed to connect them with seafood exhibitors. Participating companies at this year’s Expo includeand more.Companies showcasing their aquaculture technologies, state-of-the-art processing equipment and service solutions will includeand more.will demonstrate their freezing technology HybridICE, which focuses on cellular level freezing to enhance food quality and safety, andwill showcase their Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) technology.“We are thrilled to participate in Seafood Expo Asia for the first time,” said Yasin Kasa, Chief Commercial Officer, Alpha Aqua A/S. “This event provides an excellent platform to showcase our innovative and sustainable Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) technology. We believe that our solutions will not only meet the growing demands for efficient aquaculture but also contribute to a more sustainable future for seafood production. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and attendees to discuss how our cutting-edge technologies can shape the future of aquaculture.”Special events on the exhibit floor will engage attendees in educational sessions and competitive activities. Day one and day two of the Expo will include the, where culinary students and professional chefs under the age of 25 will compete in various onsite challenges for a panel of judges. Judges includeOther onsite events will include the, a three-round competition where chefs will shuck oysters and creatively pair them with the best sauces, and theawards competition, which will recognize the best new seafood products at the Expo.Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo Asia, find information on the conference program and other special events and register to attend for free by visiting www.seafoodexpo.com/asia Hashtag: #SEASIA24

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Seafood Expo Asia

Seafood Expo Asia is a trade event where buyers from across Asia and industry suppliers from around the world come together to network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified Communications and takes place annually in Asia. SeafoodSource is the exposition’s official media covering industry news year-round.



Follow #SEASIA24:

LinkedIn Seafood Expo Asia

Instagram seafoodexpoasia

Facebook SeafoodExpoAsia

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company’s global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.

