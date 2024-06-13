Shop, Save, and Celebrate in Singapore with the Great iShopChangi Sale & Father’s Day Steals

Gear up for a month of mega savings with the Great iShopChangi Sale running till 30 June! Discover unbeatable deals on top-tier tech, luxury liquors, fashionable finds, and beauty bests, all up to 60% off. But that’s not all! Get ahead on Father’s Day shopping with exclusive deals on the hottest gadgets in town and more from now to 30 June. Whether you’re looking to surprise Dad or shop premium goods, make iShopChangi your one-stop shopping destination to celebrate June in style.

From now to 30 June 2024, non-travellers and travellers can tap into the excitement of the Great iShopChangi Sale.

iShopChangi June promotions (for non-travellers only)

From 9 June – 31 July 2024

Code

Description

GLOWUP10

10% off* no min. spend, capped at S$50

GLOW15TECH

S$15 off* min. spend S$200 (for electronics only)

From 9 June – 16 June 2024

GSSJUN15

15% off* min. spend S$550, capped at S$100



Tech & Gadgets

Liquor Loves

Fashionable Finds

Wellness & Gourmet Treats

SMEG Splendour: Stylish Essentials for Every Home



Luxury on the Move: High-End Accessories for Grabs



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.