Shop, Save, and Celebrate in Singapore with the Great iShopChangi Sale & Father’s Day Steals
Gear up for a month of mega savings with the Great iShopChangi Sale running till 30 June! Discover unbeatable deals on top-tier tech, luxury liquors, fashionable finds, and beauty bests, all up to 60% off. But that’s not all! Get ahead on Father’s Day shopping with exclusive deals on the hottest gadgets in town and more from now to 30 June. Whether you’re looking to surprise Dad or shop premium goods, make iShopChangi your one-stop shopping destination to celebrate June in style.SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 June 2024 – From now to 30 June 2024, non-travellers and travellers can tap into the excitement of the Great iShopChangi Sale, just in time for Father’s Day. Discover a curated selection of tech gadgets, fashion apparel, and premium wines and spirits all month long at discounted prices. With a special focus on electronics from 9 to 16 June for the tech-savvy dads, score more savings with Atome to make Father’s Day shopping a breeze! Whether it’s the latest from big names like Sony, Samsung, or Nintendo, enjoy up to 60% off. Plus, with an additional 9% GST-absorbed savings to enjoy on select brands, jazz up your gift with personalised wrapping services and ensure they arrive on time with on-demand delivery options.
The Great iShopChangi Sale
Dive into an array of discounts across tech, health supplements, liquor, electronics, beauty must-haves, fashion, and more from brands like OPPO, Dyson, Glenfiddich, Michael Kors and more.
Don’t miss out on these special promo codes to unlock even more savings.
| iShopChangi June promotions (for non-travellers only)
| From 9 June – 31 July 2024
| Code
| Description
| GLOWUP10
| 10% off* no min. spend, capped at S$50
| GLOW15TECH
| S$15 off* min. spend S$200 (for electronics only)
| From 9 June – 16 June 2024
| GSSJUN15
| 15% off* min. spend S$550, capped at S$100
Treat yourself to cutting-edge tech with the OPPO Reno11 F 5G, now just S$457.80, or experience unmatched styling with the Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer, available for S$609 after a 13% discount. If you’re all about that glow, pick up LA MER’s Advanced Treatment Lotion to nourish your skin at a special price of S$197. Take it beyond skincare and elevate your daily regime with Crystal Luxe Collagen from Dr. Ora for S$85.90. And if a tipple or two is the way to your heart, enjoy a distinguished sip with the [Bundle] 2x Glenfiddich 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky 700ML + 2 Miniatures, priced at S$318 after 32% is slashed off. Then, refresh your palate with [Bundle of 2 with Gift Box] English Rose Teabags and Mango & Bergamot Teabags for only S$36.70 after a 13% discount. While you’re at it, pick up the Michael Kors Signature Logo Card Case and Belt Gift Set for S$178 to accessorise with style—a steal at 45% off.
The Extravaganza Continues with Father’s Day
The Great iShopChangi Sale keeps the momentum going, offering a curated selection of must-have tech perfect for early Father’s Day gift-shopping ventures—or for all of your tech enthusiasts—from 9 to 16 June 2024. Revel in discounts of up to 60% off on top tech brands like Nintendo, Sony, and Samsung. Thereafter, the excitement continues till the end of the month with deals across various categories.
And as you add more goodies to your cart till 30 June, enjoy 9% GST absorbed savings on selected brands. Those who appreciate a good deal now and prefer to pay later can also take advantage of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) vouchers from now to 16 June. Simply claim your 12% off with a minimum spend of S$80 via the Atome app, and make this sale an opportunity to snag unbeatable deals.
Gifts for the Dapper Dad: Father’s Day Finds
Tech & Gadgets
Kick off Father’s Day shopping with flair by choosing the perfect presents for every dad. Treat him to the sleek Soundblade from BlueAnt, ideal for high-quality sound to complete his desktop setup, priced at S$245.15, thanks to a 15% discount. For the home connoisseur who appreciates a blend of style and functionality, be dazzled with SMEG’s elegantly designed appliances. Perk up your mornings up with the SMEG EGF03 Espresso Coffee Machine with Integrated Grinder, now just S$1190.83.
Liquor Loves
For the wine enthusiast, the KADEKA KN24WR Steel 19 Bottle Wine Chiller is sure to be an elegant addition to his collection, available for S$S$612.84. On the same note, the refined taste of Shinobu Pure Malt Whisky, offered at S$109, is something Dad is bound to appreciate, too.
Fashionable Finds
Practical yet stylish, the Braun Buffel Seismic Centre Flap Wallet with Coin Compartment also makes for a sophisticated gift at S$200.92. Alternatively, elevate his casual wear with a Boss Cotton-blend polo shirt with contrast logos for S$229.
Wellness & Gourmet Treats
Since health is wealth, boost his health with the energising Korean Red Ginseng Extract – AnyCare 10ml x 30 from Cheon Sam Won, priced at S$128. And no one can ever go wrong with the classic coffees. For the coffee aficionado, delight him with the exclusive Bacha Coffee | Grand Torino Autograph Collection, a classic gift to consider at just S$58.72 per pack.
Check out other deals for The Great iShopChangi Sale below.
SMEG Splendour: Stylish Essentials for Every Home
For the home connoisseur who appreciates a blend of style and functionality, be dazzled with SMEG’s elegantly designed appliances. Perk up your mornings up with the SMEG EGF03 Espresso Coffee Machine with Integrated Grinder, now just S$1190.83. Chill your foodstuff in style with the SMEG FAB28 270L Fridge, yours for a cool S$2,642.20. Whisk up a storm with the SMEG MFF01 Milk Frother, offered at a creamy price of S$181.65, whipping up a 31% saving. Mix things up with the SMEG SMF03 Full Colour Stand Mixer, a must-have for any baker, now only S$412.84, kneading away 41% from its original price.
Luxury on the Move: High-End Accessories for Grabs
For the style-savvy who appreciates luxury on the go, treat them to top-tier accessories that blend elegance with functionality. The COACH Compact ID Wallet in Signature Coated Canvas Black is the perfect companion to glide through daily routines, available for S$175, reflecting a refined 50% discount. Embrace hands-free convenience with the Michael Kors Cooper Logo Belt Bag, a sleek and chic option now priced at S$258, paired with a 61% savings. For the urban adventurer, the COACH Signature Charter Backpack in Black stands out with its durable design and fashionable flair, yours for just S$699 after 24% off. And for a touch of sophisticated coordination, grab the Michael Kors Signature Logo Card Case and Belt Gift Set Black, available for just S$178 after a 45% markdown—don’t worry if you missed this during the 6.6 Flash Sale, it’s still up for grabs!
Honour Dad and Loved Ones with Thoughtfully Wrapped Gifts
This Father’s Day, make it memorable with gifts that truly reflect your gratitude. For an additional S$5, enhance your present with iShopChangi’s premium gift-wrapping service*. Select from a variety of sophisticated gift boxes to suit your chosen gift, and include a personal message to express your heartfelt thanks and love.
*For more details, visit iShopChangi’s website.
Fast Track Father’s Day Surprises
Caught off guard this Father’s Day? Rely on iShopChangi’s on-demand delivery service for your last-minute gifting needs. Selected gifts can arrive at your doorstep within four hours from the time you place your order, operational from 10am to 6pm SGT, Monday to Saturday. Perfect for those tight on time but still eager to celebrate dad in style.
Sweeten the Deal with Edith Patisserie’s Delights
Celebrate with confectionary perfection during the Great iShopChangi Sale. From 9 June to 17 June, Edith Patisserie spices up the festivities by offering an exclusive 20% off on all cake orders over S$60 if you’ve opted for iShopChangi’s elegant gift-wrapping service—limited to the first 100 orders.
Dive into Gifting and Win Big
Discover the joy of Father’s Day and mega sales at Changi, where exciting gifting meets incredible rewards. Spend S$50 or more using Changi Pay on iShopChangi to not only delight in premium products and enjoy S$10 off as a new sign-up.
There’s more for newcomers! For new iShopChangi shoppers, the rewards start immediately. Use the promo code <ISCNEW20> at checkout with a minimum spend of S$79 to enjoy an extra S$20 off your first purchase.
Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre.
Travelling around the world? Enjoy the ultimate convenience and flexibility by shopping for your hauls up to 30 days in advance and as close as 12 hours before your flight. Collect your order at the various Departure and Arrival Collection Centres. Alternatively, have it conveniently delivered to a local residential address for free with a minimum spend of S$59; an S$8 delivery fee applies for orders below S$59.
Hashtag: #iShopChangi
https://www.ishopchangi.com/en/home
https://www.facebook.com/iShopChangi
https://www.instagram.com/ishopchangi
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
iShopChangi
iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.