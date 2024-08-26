JustMarkets Announces Jiwa Merdeka Trading Contest

JustMarkets Jiwa Merdeka Trading Contest

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 August 2024 –Malaysia Madani Jiwa Merdeka’(Malaysia Madani Spirit of Independence) – is the theme for this year’s independence and national day celebrations in Malaysia. It is an extension of the government’s Madani slogan. Madani is an acronym made up of six core values – sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust, and compassion.JustMarkets constantly strives to expand the trading community and provide equal rights for traders with different levels of experience to compete for valuable prizes. The Jiwa Merdeka Trading Competition provides a platform for traders to showcase their skills and improve their strategies while competing for top-notch prizes.

Contest details:

Contest period: August 19 – September 15, 2024 (all dates inclusive);



Eligibility: open to all Malaysian clients with a standard JustMarkets account;



Minimum Deposit: $100 during the contest period.



1st place: MacBook* Air 15″ (M3, 512GB);



2nd Place: iPad Air (256GB, WiFi);



3rd place: Apple Watch SE (44 MM);



4th to 10th place: $50 cash prize.



Participants must trade throughout the promo on their standard accounts to move up the leaderboard and compete for the following prizes:The Jiwa Merdeka Trading Competition aims to strengthen the trading community, improve their trading performance, and be part of a broader initiative to provide customers with the tools, resources, and opportunities to succeed in the world of online trading. The Jiwa Merdeka trading competition is primarily aimed at building a community of successful traders who achieve their financial goals through their skills and JustMarkets services. More information here: https://justmarkets.pro/trading/promotions/jiwa-merdeka-trading-contest/ The contents of this press release are provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, legal or tax advice. JustMarkets and its affiliates are not responsible for any action taken based on this information. Users rely on the information at their own risk.*Macbook, Ipad and Apple Watch are thea trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Trademarks and brands are the property of their respective owners.Hashtag: #JustMarkets #JiwaMerdekaCompetition

JustMarkets

JustMarkets is a globally recognized multi-asset broker providing reliable and transparent trading services since 2012. The company has earned over 50 industry awards, highlighting its excellence in the financial sector. JustMarkets offers a diverse array of trading instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, serving clients in over 160 countries.



The company is renowned for its competitive pricing, featuring low spreads and zero commissions. JustMarkets caters to both new and experienced traders by providing a wide range of services designed to enhance their trading experience.