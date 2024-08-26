Singapore’s Largest Medical Aesthetics Group Debuts Tech-Based Hair Growth Solutions Designed By Doctors

, designed by V Medical Aesthetics’ doctors, contain an active hair growth serum that tackles dormant hair follicles. The serum contains high-purity exosomes from stem cells, concentrated salmon DNA, 8 variations of amino peptides and 5 natural growth enzymes intended to stimulate hair follicle regeneration, slow hair thinning, and encourage new hair growth.



2. Patented Dermoelectroporation® Technology is an

that delivers the high-growth ampoule serum deep into the scalp. It uses micro-electrical pulses to temporarily modify the membranes of skin cells, enabling serum particles to penetrate into the roots of the hair follicles. This makes it a less invasive alternative to injections with lesser downtime and zero serum wastage.



3. Low Light Laser LED Therapy (LLLT) is administered through a specialised cap which emits 655nm red light, a

and improve the energy potential of dormant hair cells. Recent research done on LLLT reports that

.





About V Aesthetics Hair Grow

V Aesthetics Hair Grow is an extension of Singapore’s largest aesthetic group – comprising 17 outlets, 36 doctors and head-to-toe solutions including aesthetic and slimming treatments. The V Aesthetics Group has conducted more than 600,000 medical aesthetic treatments, serving more than 60,000 returning customers.