7-Eleven Teams Up with mofusand and Sanrio characters for the First Time

Plushies comply with EN 71 toy safety standards.



WARNING:



Plushies have metal attachments or small parts that may pose a choking hazard. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.



Glass containers are for food storage only, not toys. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.



Children should use this product under adult supervision.



CARE INSTRUCTIONS:



Wash before first use.



Avoid sudden temperature changes to prevent glass breakage.



Stop using the glass container if cracked or damaged to avoid injury.



Not suitable for ovens, open flames, or induction cooktops. Keep away from heat and fire.



This product is designed for storage; heating is not recommended. If microwaving, avoid touching the glass exterior to prevent burns.



Keep hot food or heated containers out of reach of children.



Do not place the glass container directly in the freezer or pour boiling water into it.



Do not lift the container by the lid alone to prevent it from falling.



Do not overtighten the lid to avoid breakage. The lid is closed when you hear a “click.”



Do not use abrasive materials or harsh cleaning agents on the glass container.



Handle the glass with care. Do not drop, knock, or bump it.



Do not strike the product with metal or hard objects (like ice) to avoid breakage.



Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.



This product meets US FDA food contact requirements.



Plushies are hand wash only; do not dry clean.



Do not use bleach on plushies.



Do not tumble dry or iron plushies.



The glass container and lid are BPA and phthalate-free.



Both the glass container and lid are made from food-grade materials.

