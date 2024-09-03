National University of Singapore Postgraduate by Coursework Fair (NUS PGCF) 2024, Shaping New Educational Pathways Through Innovation and Insight

The NUS Postgraduate by Coursework Fair 2024 returns with a renewed emphasis on future-focused education, the fair features a hybrid format that connects prospective students with NUS experts. Attendees will discover advanced programmes designed to shape successful careers in a rapidly evolving world.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 September 2024 – The National University of Singapore Postgraduate by Coursework Fair 2024 (NUS PGCF 2024) returns on 28 September 2024, offering prospective students an unparalleled opportunity to explore NUS advanced academic programmes. Focused on the theme “Shaping Your Future”, the fair showcases how NUS continues to equip future leaders with the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.Under the leadership of Lawrence Lee, Associate Director at the NUS Academic Programme Business Unit, who has overseen the development of the event since its inception in 2022, the fair will take on a hybrid format, combining in-person sessions at Marina Bay Sands with global virtual participation. This approach ensures that both local and international attendees can engage with NUS experts and explore various postgraduate opportunities.The inaugural NUS PGCF in 2022 was held entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spanning several days. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the event successfully attracted nearly 5,000 participants from over 70 countries. In contrast, the 2024 edition will take place as a one-day event, with both in-person and online sessions designed to provide more personalised interactions.Participants can look forward to 12 live information sessions, which will be held at Marina Bay Sands and streamed online. Virtual attendees can join from anywhere in the world, while in-person participants will enjoy face-to-face consultations with programme representatives at consultation booths. Additionally, this year introduces the NUS PGCF 2024 Round-Table sessions, a new feature offering selected attendees small-group discussions with NUS faculty and programme consultants. Participants keen on joining these exclusive sessions can submit their CVs during the event registration process for a chance to be invited.Since its inception, the NUS PGCF has grown considerably in both scope and impact. The 2024 event will feature. “This expansion demonstrates NUS’ dedication to providing a comprehensive platform for prospective students to explore postgraduate education options tailored to their career aspirations,” Lawrence explains.One of the primary challenges for individuals considering postgraduate education is finding a programme that matches their specific needs. While brochures and online materials provide basic information, they often fall short in offering personalised insights. The NUS PGCF addresses this by allowing attendees to engage directly with NUS faculty members and admissions officers, allowing attendees to ask targeted questions and receive personalised guidance. This year’s hybrid format enables both virtual and in-person attendees to benefit from these personalised interactions.As industries evolve, so must the programmes offered by educational institutions. NUS remains at the forefront of innovation, constantly adapting its offerings to meet the demands of the professional world. For instance, artificial intelligence (AI) is a significant driver of innovation today, and NUS has responded by launching the NUS AI Institute in March 2024. Alongside this initiative, the University will introduce several new Master’s programmes focused on AI by 2025, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the skills necessary for the future of work.This year’s fair will feature a wide range of postgraduate programmes spanning disciplines such as business, law, technology, and healthcare, as well as multidisciplinary courses designed to develop skills across multiple fields. Attendees will also learn more about initiatives that make NUS education more accessible, such as the 40 per cent tuition fee rebate for Singapore citizens and permanent residents for over 80 Master’s degree programmes. As an added incentive, attendees will have the opportunity to win Amazon vouchers by providing feedback on their event experience on the event webpage.The NUS PGCF will continue to serve as a pivotal event for the university, showcasing its postgraduate offerings and providing prospective students with the tools to shape their future. Lawrence shares that he and his team are committed to expanding the event in the coming years, enhancing the value it offers to both local and international students.Postgraduate by Coursework Fair 2024Date: 28 September 2024, SaturdayTime: 10:30am to 6:30pmVenue: Marina Bay Sands, SingaporeTo register, please visit: https://www.gevme.com/site/NUS-PGCF-2024 Hashtag: #NUS

