Gorilla Technology Secures Two Major Wins in Taiwan, Advancing Airport Security and National Law Enforcement Capabilities

London, United Kingdom – Newsfile Corp. – September 3, 2024 – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”), today announced two significant project wins in Taiwan, further solidifying its role as a leader in AI-driven security and smart city solutions.The first project involves the expansion of an AI Airside Management System at Taoyuan International Airport. The project will build on previous initiatives from as far back as 2016 and enhance the airport’s security and operational efficiency, reinforcing its status as a premier hub in Asia.The second project focuses on collaborating with a leading telecom company to expand core network investigation systems for a national law enforcement agency in Taiwan. This initiative, part of Gorilla’s Smart Policing Solutions, will deliver a standardized and compliant system to ensure that telecom infrastructure meets the stringent requirements of law enforcement agencies. This project exemplifies Gorilla’s commitment to supporting public safety through innovative technology, providing comprehensive and secure communication networks nationwide.“These wins reflect our commitment to innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity and our ability to deliver solutions that meet the critical needs of our clients. We are proud to continue our work in enhancing Taiwan’s security infrastructure,” said“These projects showcase our expertise and dedication to driving positive outcomes for our clients and the communities they serve. Gorilla Technology remains at the forefront of delivering impactful AI-based technology solutions,” addedHeadquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues, our ability to attract the attention of customers and investors alike, our expectations to swing to profit in the quarters ahead, Gorilla’s strategic shift to enable it to pursue larger projects with better revenue visibility, Gorilla’s largest projects and ability to win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Gorilla’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

