ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Reinforces Commitment to Digital India, Invests US$3.2 billion to add 550MW Data Centre Capacity

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 September 2024 – ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), one of the world’s fastest-growing data centre colocation services provider headquartered in Singapore, today announced a significant investment of US$3.2 billion (INR 26,000 crores) to expand its data centre capacity in India by a substantial 550MW, nearly tripling the company’s IT load capacity to meet the demands of India’s thriving digital economy, over the next 5-6 years.This strategic investment reflects STT GDC’s confidence in India and the growth of its digital economy, as well as aligning with the burgeoning demand for digital infrastructure, driven by the surge in data consumption, cloud computing, digital transformation, and growing adoption of AI applications. This investment also further solidifies our market leadership in India, where we already command about 28% of market share by revenue.STT GDC India is majority-owned by STT GDC in partnership with Tata Communications Ltd, which holds a minority stake in the company. STT GDC India’s portfolio consists of 28 data centres across 10 cities throughout India. Today, its data centre portfolio has a total combined capacity of over 318MW of IT load, with a well-diversified portfolio of about 1,000 enterprise customers that include many Fortune 500 companies. More recently, STT GDC India was recognised as a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year, as well as one of the Best Places to Work in Asia.“As we celebrate STT GDC’s 10anniversary this year, embarking on this ambitious expansion is a sign of our confidence in Digital India and the future of one of STT GDC’s strategic and fastest growing markets globally. Prime Minister Modi’s vision for Digital India has paved the way for opportunity; today the India digital economy’s growth rate of almost three times overall GDP growth is putting the country on pace to achieve a US$1 trillion digital economy by 2027-2028. At STT GDC, we want to play an active role in co-investing and contributing to India’s long-term success by investing in the foundational digital infrastructure that will help further accelerate Digital India. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and are confident in our ability to contribute significantly to India’s digital transformation,” saidSTT GDC, along with several other Singapore business leaders, participated in a Business Roundtable with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted by the Singapore Business Federation on 5 September 2024.—–Hashtag: #STTelemediaGlobalDataCentres #STTGDC #EnablingOurDigitalFuture

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is one of the fastest-growing data centre providers with a global platform serving as a cornerstone of the digital ecosystem that helps the world to connect. Powering a sustainable digital future, STT GDC operates across Singapore, the UK, Germany, India, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam, providing businesses an exceptional foundation that is built for their growth anywhere. For more information, visit https://www.sttelemediagdc.com/.

