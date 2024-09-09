JCI Queensway Celebrates 40th Anniversary with the 4th Extraordinary Branding Awards Recognizing Outstanding Innovation and Leadership

JCI Queensway Drives Business and Social Progress Through Four Diverse Initiatives

Extraordinary Branding Awards 2024 – Enterprise Excellence



Extraordinary Branding Awards 2024 – SME Excellence



Extraordinary Branding Awards 2024 – Startup Excellence



Extraordinary Branding Awards 2024 – NGO Excellence



Extraordinary Branding Awards 2024 – Entrepreneur Excellence



Extraordinary Branding Awards



Two Mainland Business Exchange Tours



Close Collaboration with HKTDC



Business Expansion in the Greater Bay Area



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 September 2024 –JCI Queensway, in its 40th anniversary year, has announced the winners of the 4th Extraordinary Branding Awards. The organization meticulously selected 19 winning companies and business leaders from 23 participating companies.To commemorate its 40th anniversary, this year’s Extraordinary Branding Awards expanded beyond the judging and award ceremony, incorporating activities such as a visit to the Inno Expo organized by the HKTDC, a two-day tour to Nansha and Zhuhai, and a business trip to Hangzhou. The event attracted over 200 participants, encompassing professionals and business representatives from various industries.This year’s judging panel for the Extraordinary Branding Awards included Chairman of Hong Kong Small And Medium Enterprises Association(HKSME) Mr. Andrew Kwok, Chairman of The Institute of Purchasing & Supply of Hong Kong(IPSHK) Mr. Dannies Ho, Assistant Director of Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office(KTEO) Mr. Wilson Chan、President of i-MBA & Director of the Main Board Mr. Toby Chan、National President of Junior Chamber International Hong Kong Mr. Ben Mak、HKTDC Event Planner & Customer Service Supervisor Ms. Fiona Chan and 14th National People’s Congress Mr. Gordon Lam.JCI Queensway plans to host monthly business networking receptions and branding sharing sessions to foster ongoing interaction and collaboration within the industry. Before the end of the year, JCI Queensway will organize a forum, inviting past Extraordinary Branding Award winners and industry elites to exchange ideas, delve into industry development trends and challenges, and promote overall industry progress.The business networking receptions will be held on the fourth Monday of each month, providing a regular platform for industry professionals to connect. The first branding sharing session will be held on July 29th, followed by another on August 12th. These sharing sessions will be held periodically, offering more opportunities for industry professionals to share experiences and learn from each other.JCI Queensway is committed to promoting business innovation, social responsibility, and youth development. In addition to the annual awards, JCI Queensway is dedicated to organizing diverse activities to foster social and commercial progress, including youth leadership training programs, business networking events, social service projects, and international collaboration and exchange.Leadership Development in JCIJCI Queensway offers a range of youth leadership training workshops and lectures to nurture future social leaders and entrepreneurs.Business Networking EventsRegularly organized business networking events and networking opportunities, such as business networking receptions and thematic seminars, provide members with a platform to connect with industry leaders and learn.Community Development ProjectsJCI Queensway actively participates in social service, including social innovation projects and community support initiatives, such as assisting vulnerable groups and environmental protection projects.International Collaboration and ExchangeJCI Queensway collaborates with Junior Chamber International and other international organizations to organize cross-cultural and business exchange events, enhancing global perspectives and international cooperation opportunities.Sense Beauty & Spa is a leading beauty and wellness chain in Hong Kong, dedicated to providing a wide range of beauty and wellness treatments. With its professional services and innovative hot stone therapy, the brand has established an outstanding reputation in the industry and has received numerous awards. The success of Sense Beauty & Spa showcases the innovative spirit and pursuit of excellence of Hong Kong brands.SMT Global Logistics Limited established in 1999 and headquartered in Hong Kong. SMT Global Logistics specializes in charter flight solutions, primarily serving large e-commerce and logistics companies. The company is committed to sustainable development, actively participates in social welfare initiatives, and provides professional training for its employees, fostering a harmonious work environment. Its outstanding performance has earned it the Extraordinary Branding Enterprise Award.Viewco Building Services’ Engineering Co. Ltd. was established in April 1984. Viewco excels in providing professional design and construction services, including mechanical ventilation and air conditioning, electrical power, project management, and business continuity construction. Years of rich experience, coupled with valuable engineering technology integrated into the design creation will ensure the sustainability and maintainability of the entire design and construction process. Its applied expertise is fully reflected throughout all design and construction stages.DIREACH, founded in 2020, focuses on the mobile digital product accessories market, including audio equipment, chargers, and wireless UV sterilizers. The company adheres to a “user-first” design philosophy, with its products distributed across 30 countries and regions worldwide. DIREACH is dedicated to providing innovative solutions, enjoys widespread consumer appeal, and strives to become a leading brand in electronic accessories.AGAIN Communications Ltd is committed to supporting slashers and freelancers, promoting knowledge-based economies and soft skills development. In the era of shared employees, the company adapts to the changing demands of modern work and entrepreneurship, providing comprehensive support and resources to help entrepreneurs seize opportunities in the new normal and drive their success in the business environment.FireAlert Limited specializes in intelligent IoT fire alarm systems. Its innovative Fire Alert system can send real-time fire alarms and detailed information to users via a mobile app. This system not only enhances fire response speed but also improves safety management efficiency. It has been successfully implemented at Hong Kong International Airport and multiple major construction projects, effectively enhancing fire safety and emergency response capabilities.3CForge Company Limited has launched a driving simulator based on real Hong Kong routes, aiming to help people prepare for their driving license exams through gamified learning. This simulator recreates real-life traffic signs, signals, and road conditions and can automatically detect violations of traffic rules, making it an ideal tool for learning to drive.Budsilver Technology focuses on developing kinesthetic games and devices suitable for senior citizens, aiming to enhance their physical and mental activity and delay cognitive decline through entertainment. The company’s developed kinesthetic input device “KJ Stick” and dedicated games have successfully hosted over 50 senior citizen activities in various institutions, continuously promoting the development and application of aging technology.Since its establishment in 1954, The Mental Health Association of Hong Kong has been providing comprehensive support and education to mental health recovery individuals and the general public. The Association is committed to public mental health education, promoting “Mental Health First Aid Courses,” and making psychological services more accessible through the “Counseling Voucher” sponsorship program. The Mental Health Association’s continued efforts have not only raised public awareness of mental health but also actively promoted the overall well-being of the community.Mr. Joshua Ip, Youth Pastoral Career Planning CentreLed by Mr. Joshua Ip, the Youth Pastoral Career Planning Centre, established in 2019, focuses on providing comprehensive career development and mental health support services. The center not only offers professional career planning courses but also extends to multiple intelligence education, training parents and teachers to promote children’s overall development.Mr. Hob Lau, Profit Concept LimitedMr. Hob Lau, Director of Profit Concept Limited & Chairman of JCI Harbour, has demonstrated outstanding performance in the health supplement industry with his exceptional leadership and innovative spirit. The company under Mr. Lau’s leadership not only values product quality and customer satisfaction but also continuously innovates, introducing advanced technologies to improve product efficiency. He actively promotes corporate and community development, creating learning and growth platforms for young people, showcasing his deep commitment to social responsibility.Mr. Arthur Wong, Viewco Building Services’ Engineering Co. Ltd.Mr. Arthur Wong，Director of Viewco Building Services’ Engineering Co. Ltd. Wong provided leadership to position the Company at the forefront of the industry. Develop a strategic plan to advance the Company’s mission and objectives as well as to generate revenue, profitability and growth. Oversee Company operations to insure operations efficiency, quality, service, and cost-effective management of resources.Build and enhance the relationship with clients and staff.JCI Queensway plans to further expand its collaboration with the HKTDC next year to promote the internationalization and regional expansion of Hong Kong brands, particularly within the Greater Bay Area. The organization will also host the 5th Extraordinary Branding Awards, aiming to further optimize and broaden the scope of the event to recognize and promote companies excelling in business innovation and brand development. Key highlights for the coming year include:Event Optimization: Enhance participation and impact, enabling the awards to more effectively inspire companies to strive for excellence and innovation.Focus on Collaboration: Facilitate business cooperation and exchange between Hong Kong companies and the Greater Bay Area, as well as other key mainland cities, supporting companies in exploring new markets and expanding their businesses.Strengthening Competitiveness: Enhance the international competitiveness of Hong Kong companies through joint activities and projects, particularly in technology, innovation, and services.Leveraging Opportunities: JCI Queensway aims to promote more business collaborations and knowledge exchange activities within the Greater Bay Area, assisting Hong Kong companies in better integrating and utilizing the region’s resources and market potential.Hashtag: #JCIQueensway #JCI #Queensway #JCIHK #ExtraordinaryBrandingAwards

About Extraordinary Branding Awards

The Extraordinary Branding Awards feature multiple categories, including “Startup Excellence,” “SME Excellence,” “NGO Excellence,” and “Entrepreneur Excellence.” The judging criteria assess participating companies across five key areas: business achievement, industry impact, social contribution, philanthropic responsibility, and integrity. These criteria ensure that the awards celebrate companies that demonstrate not only financial success, but also a commitment to sustainable development, social responsibility, and ethical business practices.





About JCI Queensway

JCI Queensway is one of the 21 local chapters of JCIHK. It was formed, for the first time in the history of JCIHK, by a group of prospective members with the assistance of a few senior members in 1984. JCI Queensway is a mixed chapter using English as the official language. Originally it is formed with the individuals from a variety of professions. It seeks to harness this diversity to create positive change. Over the years, JCI Queensway has been actively involved in various projects with the aim of serving the community as well as providing training to its members. Now our aim targets at caring about the community, serving and rewarding the community. We Lead and Empower our members to actively engage with the chapter and grow to be leaders, fostering a genuine sense of pride in being part of JCI Queensway. Meanwhile, JCI Queensway feels proud of each member’s action to benefit and uplift the chapter. We Articulate our vision with Determination, calling for a sense of responsibility, involvement, and positive impact on the chapter and to society. Together, we say I am proud of JCI Queensway.







