Workato® Launches Workato Agentic, Revolutionizing Work in the New Era of AI

Agentic Orchestration Platform transforms the way businesses work with ​​purpose-specific AI Agents that take action and orchestrate processes

Are Domain Experts : Deep domain expertise that it learns from knowledge bases, applications, and other data sources

Learn Continuously : Learn continuously from user interactions and outcomes. These learnings are applied only to the customer's instance and not broadly to everyone

Enriches Context in Real-Time : Understands user's intent, their role, and enriches that with context in real-time from knowledge bases and applications

Reason : Understands intent and breaks it down into tasks and an execution plan

Act Securely : Authenticates users at runtime from conversational interfaces (patented technology) and takes action on systems with human approvals as needed

Act Responsibly : AI takes action and orchestrates processes based on the skills it is provided, ensuring AI never goes rogue and does only what it is supposed to. Customers can add, change, or delete skills anytime

Collaborate: Collaborates with other Genies running on the platform to dynamically execute a process end-to-end

ITGenie : An agentic IT Helpdesk application that addresses IT helpdesk needs such as ticket deflection and application provisioning/deprovisioning, thereby reducing mean time to response and improving employee experience

SalesGenie: An agentic sales assistant to improve sales productivity from lead to close, and is completely customizable to the sales processes and sales methodology of the company

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 September 2024 – Workato ®, the leading AI-driven enterprise orchestration platform, today announced Workato Agentic , the company’s low-code, no-code agentic orchestration platform with two key components: Workato Genie, a framework to rapidly build and manage purpose-specific AI Agents, called Genies, that retrieve relevant information from knowledge bases, take action on applications and data, and orchestrate processes dynamically, and Genie Apps, pre-built agentic apps on Workato Genie to address various lines of business or vertical industry needs. Today, Workato is also launching ITGenie, an IT Helpdesk application reimagined with Agentic AI, and SalesGenie, a Sales Assistant to improve sales productivity. Workato Agentic is powered by Workato’s leading orchestration platform where customers can connect to over 8,500 applications, databases, ERPs, and more with security and governance.The need for enterprises to be agile and responsive has never been greater, especially with AI rising to prominence in the past 3 years. Now, IT and business leaders are doubling down on this idea of the agentic economy, one that’s agent-driven with AI agents at the forefront. According to the Capgemini Research Institute , 82% of organizations plan to integrate AI agents within one to three years. However, the current point-to-point agentic solutions on the market are limiting and can’t scale to address enterprise-wide needs. They can’t collaborate with other AI Agents to execute processes end-to-end, can’t integrate with all enterprise applications and data sources, and provide a fragmented user experience across various lines of business. With Workato Genie, customers get a singular platform to build and manage purpose-specific AI agents that retrieve information, take action, orchestrate processes, and collaborate with AI agents and humans to execute complex processes end-to-end – dynamically.Customers interact with a pre or custom-built Genie through conversational interfaces such as Slack and Microsoft Teams or trigger the Genie through events in applications such as Salesforce, Workday, and Jira. Workato Genie understands the intent, enriches with context from knowledge bases and other applications in real-time, and reasons to create an execution plan using Generative AI. Workato Genie then starts executing the plan, which could be as simple as taking an action on an application or as complex as orchestrating an entire process from start to finish. During the execution of the plan, Workato Genie involves other Genies or humans as needed, ensuring humans are an integral part of every step it takes.Built on a proven foundation of security and governance, Genies:“AI agents have been on our radar for a while due to their potential to transform the way we work. However, many of these only offered point solutions, addressing specific problems rather than providing a comprehensive platform,” said Pranav Shahi, VP, Head of Business Technology at ServiceTitan. “With Workato Genie, we now have a platform that builds AI agents capable of not just knowledge deflection, but also action and process orchestration. This allows us to meet the needs of multiple business lines, starting with ITGenie for IT Helpdesk. It is truly transformational.”Genie Apps are pre-built agentic applications on Workato Genie. They come pre-integrated with over 1,000 applications and data sources, can be completely customized by the customer to their specific business processes, and collaborate with other Genie Apps and custom Genies built by the customer to execute complex processes dynamically. Starting today, the following Genie Apps are available:“In this era of AI, agentic solutions have only scratched the surface of what’s possible with AI agents. With Workato Agentic, businesses can now rapidly build and manage AI Agents with low-code/no-code to supercharge productivity and drive operational efficiency throughout their organization,” said Bhaskar Roy, Chief of AI Products & Solutions at Workato. “The platform approach to build AI Agents coupled with pre-built agentic applications enables businesses to realize ROI immediately.”Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS , Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato’s low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to orchestrate their applications, data, and experiences.Starting today, Workato has released the Exclusive Edition of Workato Genie, which will be available to 100 existing customers. General availability will launch at the beginning of 2025.To read more about Workato Genie and the future of Enterprise Orchestration, click here Hashtag: #workato

Workato

