UnionPay and AXS launch new payment option on UnionPay App to simplify bill payments for Mainland Chinese residents living in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media Outreach Newswire – 17 September 2024 – UnionPay, a global leading payment brand, has partnered with AXS, Singapore’s leading payment solutions provider, to offer convenient and secure bill payment services through the UnionPay App for Mainland China residents living in Singapore. Through this collaboration, over 500 million registered users of the UnionPay App users who are using UnionPay cards issued in Mainland China, can have the option to pay for all primary household and educational bills, along with top-ups and e-Services provided by Singapore organisations using the AXS payment tile in the UnionPay App.Chin Mun Chung, CEO of AXS Services, said: “This partnership with UnionPay reflects our commitment to enhancing financial convenience for users, regardless of their location. By integrating UnionPay’s widely downloaded UnionPay App with AXS’s trusted payment platform, we are empowering Chinese nationals to manage essential bill payments in Singapore, seamlessly and securely. This collaboration is a testament to our ongoing efforts to provide innovative solutions that cater to the needs of a global user base.”Carine Low, Singapore Country Manager of UnionPay International, said: “AXS is the most commonly used fast and secure bill payment platform in Singapore. We are very pleased to collaborate with AXS to offer yet another bill payment option on UnionPay App. This will allow Mainland China residents living in Singapore the timely and effortless payment of their monthly bills. I have no doubt that UnionPay App users will find convenience in paying for bills instantly with AXS.”This collaboration between UnionPay and AXS brings greater convenience for Mainland China UnionPay cardholders to consolidate their bills and making payment through the AXS tile in the UnionPay App.The new service, accessible through the UnionPay App’s AXS tile, allows UnionPay App users who are using UnionPay cards issued in Mainland China, to securely pay over 10 categories of Singapore bills, including living expenses and student services, directly using their card bound in their UnionPay App.Users can make straight forward payment with upfront service fee including adding up to eight payment items in one transaction (except condominium Management Corporation Strata Title (MCST) payments, which payment could be made as a standalone payment), with a maximum payment of S$2,000 per transaction and a low service fee of 2% charged upfront. Payments take 3-5 business days, and users will receive an e-Receipt via email upon successful transaction completion.The new AXS tiles support payments such as:The partnership between UnionPay and AXS marks a significant milestone in enhancing the convenience of Mainland China residents living in Singapore. Whether managing household expenses, ensuring timely payment of educational fees, or covering essential services, the UnionPay and AXS collaboration ensures efficient and secure payments, enabling users to focus on what truly matters.Users can download the UnionPay App to access the AXS tile. Welcome to the future of hassle-free, cross-border financial management.Hashtag: #AXS

AXS Pte Ltd

AXS Pte Ltd. was founded in 2000 on the notion of bridging the digital barrier between consumers and business organisations. With a remarkable 23-year track record in catering to the bill payment needs of both consumers and organisations on a multi-channel ubiquitous platform, AXS has emerged as the foremost payment solutions provider in Singapore.



To date, they have processed over 650 million bills with total payment value exceeding $210 billion for Singapore residents. AXS is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution and certified with Data Protection Trustmark. Its secured and trusted platform garnered over one million consumers every month, with access to AXS’ extensive range of over 800 bill payment services through a network of kiosks, mobile app and Internet portal.



With the support of its majority stakeholder, Tower Capital Asia, AXS’ next step is to transform into a regional cloud-based payment solutions provider, delivering a more powerful and seamless payment experience to organisations and consumers regionally.



For more information, please log on to https://www.axs.com.sg

UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI) focuses on the international business of UnionPay, a global payment network that serves the world’s largest Cardholder base. With acceptance in 183 countries and regions, UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world’s largest Cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay Cardholders and merchants.



In Southeast Asia, UPI has enabled ATM, POS acceptance, card issuance and e-wallets across all 10 countries. In Singapore, a range of UnionPay Cards and apps are enabled to scan UnionPay QR Code including BOC Mobile Banking, DBS Paylah!, DCS Cards, Huawei Pay, ICBC Mobile Banking, OCBC Digital App and Nestia.



For more information on UnionPay Singapore, visit https://www.unionpayintl.com/sg.



More details of UnionPay App, visit: https://unionpayintl.com/en/servicesProducts/MobilePayment/UnionPayAPP/

