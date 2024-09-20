HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan – Setting a New Standard for Retransfer Card Printing

New & enhanced features, increased card through put & more vivid color

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, September 20, 2024: HID®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announces the launch of the next-generation FARGO® HDP5000edesigned to deliver vibrant, high definition cards and IDs acrossPakistan.

HID’s Isaac Young,VP & Head of FARGO, stated, “The HDP5000e is where unparalleled reliability meets exceptional usability and performance — setting a new standard for the everyday retransfer card printing experience.”

Built on the rock-solid foundation of the renowned HDP5000 printer series and proven retransfer technology over the last 25 years, the HID FARGO HDP5000e ID card printer emerges as the next iteration of this market-leading solution, poised to redefine the standards of reliability, usability and printing excellence.

Engineered for universities, medium-to-large businesses, healthcare facilities and government agencies who need retransfer printing technology to effectively personalize contactless cards and for any organization looking to switch from a higher-end, direct-to-card printer to a retransfer printing solution for improved image quality — the feature-rich FARGO HDP5000e is ideal.



Young concluded,“The HID FARGO HDP5000e card printer offers seventh-generation retransfer technology for every need — from sharp and vibrant photo ID cards to multi-functional, high-security ID badge and card applications, the customer-inspired FARGO HDP5000e is the solution of choice for superior image quality, ease-of-use and printer reliability.”

The new FARGO HDP5000e delivers:

High-level performance — With an increased card throughput and greater Ethernet speed than its HDP5000-series predecessors, the HDP5000e also boasts an advanced electronics platform — ensuring faster and more precise control over the printing process, resulting in crisper text and more vivid imagery. Additionally, the printer's enhanced memory and processing capabilities allow for more efficient handling of print jobs, especially in high-volume environments.

Exceptional reliability — From its reinforced connection points to its streamlined module attachment, the HDP5000e was designed for dependability inside and out. The printer's connectivity reinforcements strengthen and protect USB, Ethernet and power cable connection points — while the printer's streamlined module attachment helps eliminate common issues such as internal card jams and misalignment.

Usability enhancements at every turn — The HDP5000e's user-friendly SmartScreen™ interface in high-definition, graphical OLED provides easy-to-understand notifications and helpful, walk-through prompts for setup, maintenance and troubleshooting. What's more, the printer's Workbench ™ diagnostic utility with its Color Assist spot-color matching tool is conveniently built right into the printer driver so users have immediate access to everything they need via a single driver download. Should maintenance be required, the HDP5000e's thoughtful design allows for easy, hassle-free access to the card path, main board, and film and ribbon drawer assemblies without the need for tools or special expertise.

Security from end to end — The printer's unique and inclusive resin scramble data protection feature effectively scrambles and subsequently conceals information printed with a resin panel. Used ribbon panels are thus rendered indecipherable, safeguarding cardholder data from fraudulent use.Moreover, the HDP5000eincludes built-in AES-256 data encryption, support for UV printing and offers optional locks for additional peace of mind.

