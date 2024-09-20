NTS strengthens position as one-stop supplier with the opening of their new facility in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 September 2024 – Today, NTS proudly opens its new facility in Singapore, merging assembly and manufacturing operations into a state-of-the-art, future-proof production and office space. With this expansion, NTS is fully equipped to be the first-tier contract manufacturer and partner of choice for its clients. The new site in Singapore is set to become an important hub for global clients in the Asian region.

New facility building of NTS Singapore

Official opening of NTS Singapore , From left to right: Mr. Mathew Ajimon, Operations Director, NTS Singapore ; 2. Ms. Karen Lee, Deputy CEO, ESR-LOGOS REIT ; 3. Mr. Jonas Wintermans, NTS Supervisory Board, NTS Group ; 4. Mr. Roelof Hendriks, Chainman of NTS Supervisory Board, NTS Group ; 5. Mr. Adrian Chui, CEO & Executive Director, ESR-LOGOS REIT ; 6. Mr. Boris Wintermans, NTS Supervisory Board, NTS Group ; 7. Mr. Frans van Lierop, CEO, NTS Group ; 8. Mr. Chris Devillers, Deputy Ambassador, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands ; 9. Mr. Tan Kong Hwee, EVP & Member of EXCO, Global Enterprises and Marketing, EDB ; 10. Mr. Ed Van Der Sluijs, CFO, NTS Group ; 11. Mr. Soo Haw Yun, Vice President, Global Enterprises, EDB ; 12. Mr. Rogier Niessen, Managing Director, NTS Singapore

Launching ceremony NTS Singapore opening

“We are proud to say that this new location not only prepares NTS for today’s demands but also equips us to face the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow,” says Niessen. “It allows us to expand our manufacturing footprint and engineering capabilities as NTS in Asia. The site is highly automated, which reduces our reliance on manual labor and increases production efficiency. Additionally, we bring together our expertise, enabling employees to share and expand their knowledge.



This new site allows us to produce solutions with full vertical integration: we offer clients everything from advanced laser welding of critical modules to fully validated complex end integrations, without the need to transport their products. This enables us to produce faster, with higher quality, and at the best possible costs for our clients.”



This new hub demonstrates NTS’s commitment to growth and innovation in partnership with its clients in the semiconductor and analytical market. With the official opening on 20 September, NTS Singapore solidifies its market position. With unparalleled expertise and expanded capacity, they are ready to meet future demand.



NTS Singapore specializes in producing complex, mechanic and mechatronic (cleanroom) assemblies that are crucial to the core functionality of its clients’ products. “It was both a necessary and logical step to integrate our assembly and manufacturing processes under one roof,” says Frans van Lierop, Chief Executive Officer of NTS. “As the global demand for ultraprecision components and modules continues to rise, we need to stay ahead. With this new location, we can confidently say we are fully prepared for the future.”Construction of the new facility began in May 2022, and it has been completed in full compliance with safety regulations and environmental standards. The facility also offers a comfortable and modern working environment for all employees.The successful completion of this high-profile redevelopment project underscores the strong partnership between NTS and ESR-LOGOS REIT, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Commenting on this milestone, Adrian Chui, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of ESR-LOGOS Funds Management, said, “The grand opening of NTS’s new headquarters at 21B Senoko Loop exemplifies our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our tenants. We are proud to partner with NTS on this significant project and are excited to support their continued growth and success in the years to come.”Hashtag: #NTS

About NTS

NTS helps accelerate its customers’ innovations. It is a leading first-tier contract manufacturer that develops, manufactures, assembles and tests intricate (opto-) mechatronic systems and mechanical modules. With over 75 years of experience and sites across US, Asia and Europe, NTS is the partner of choice for high tech Original Equipment Manufacturers in the semiconductor and analytical markets. NTS brings together the brightest minds, state-of-the-art facilities and a comprehensive ecosystem, spanning the entire supply chain, to create the most advanced solutions. It is committed to help achieve its customers’ ambitions by ensuring short time-to-market and product leadership.





Some facts:

Headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands

More than 75 years of experience in the manufacturing industry

Active in 5 countries

Approximately 1,700 employees

Net sales of €420 million



