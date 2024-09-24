JFOODO Unveils the 5th Edition of “Seafood Loves Sake.2024” in Singapore The Enthralling Japanese Sake and Culinary Journey Kicks off Its Eagerly Awaited Return

Seafood Loves Sake. 2024 – Singapore.

WHITEGRASS is nestled within the historic Chijmes landmark, a remarkable dining hotspot that seamlessly blends the classic elegance of French cuisine with a distinct Japanese influence, creating an extraordinary gourmand experience. This exceptional restaurant is led by Chef Takuya Yamashita, hailing from the nature-rich Nara Prefecture. It showcases a deep appreciation for the environment and a gripping storytelling approach through thoughtfully crafted dishes. Their menu focuses on using the freshest seasonal produce to create dishes that are thoughtful and respectful of nature while remaining gastronomically refined.

Eclipse by BDC sits in the heart of Singapore’s vibrant Chinatown district, a sophisticated Asian-European culinary gem that combines innovative culinary techniques with the finest locally sourced ingredients. Helmed by the talented and award-winning Chef Samuel Quan, this flagship restaurant of the Bespoke Dining Club embodies a culinary philosophy rooted in the pursuit of exceptional dining experiences. Atop the historic 70 Eu Tong Sen Street, Eclipse also commands a stunning rooftop setting. The venue’s design and atmosphere create an elegant and refined ambience, perfectly echoing the restaurant’s culinary excellence.

Morsels, under the guidance of the award-winning chef-owner Petrina Loh, is an alluring dining hub that celebrates the aligned Asian fusion of innovative and comforting cuisine. Located in Singapore’s lush Dempsey Hill enclave, this modern restaurant has evolved from humble beginnings as a casual wine bar to a refined gourmet oasis, offering guests a culinary journey that perfectly mixes Asian influences with a touch of global flair. Chef Petrina Loh’s impressive culinary journey has shaped the distinctive identity of Morsels. The finest local and sustainable ingredients and her passion for creating unique homemade fermented sauces are the cornerstones of the restaurant’s innovative and progressively Asian-inspired menu.

Rhubarb, located in the charming Duxton Hill enclave of Singapore, is a captivating contemporary French restaurant that has earned its place amongst the city’s finest dining establishments. Founded in 2014 by the talented trio of Chef Paul Longworth, Jerome Desfonds, and Alice Low-Ang, Rhubarb has consistently maintained its prestigious Michelin star since 2016, affirming its excellence in French gastronomy. The intimate dining space, with just eight tables and an open kitchen, allows guests to immerse themselves in the culinary experience while being cared for with special attention. Rhubarb focuses on sourcing the finest ingredients and curating a thoughtful wine list featuring regional French labels and fine digestifs.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2024 – Prepare to be enthralled by a mesmerizing symphony of flavours as(Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) proudly unveils the eagerly anticipated 5th edition of its renowned “ Seafood Loves Sake. 2024 ” campaign, in collaboration with 20 of Singapore’s most esteemed and celebrated culinary havens. This enchanting culinary journey promises to captivate the senses with an extraordinary collection of 40 exquisite pairings, masterfully crafted to elevate the remarkable affinity between the sea’s bounty and the celestial essence of Japanese sake. Unlike previous iterations, this year’s campaign will commence on October 1st and run until October 21st, 2024, inviting discerning food enthusiasts to indulge in a transformative palatal adventure.Amongst the 20 esteemed establishments participating in this year’s campaign are the Michelin-starred, the pioneering, the acclaimed, and the celebrated. Each of these epicurean locales has meticulously curated unique sake-infused creations poised to transport diners on a sensory adventure like no other.aims to bring together a diverse array of culinary styles, from Michelin-honoured establishments to beloved neighbourhood haunts, all united in their quest to showcase the remarkable versatility of Japanese sake. Whether you’re a seasoned sake connoisseur or a curious foodie, this event promises to ignite a newfound appreciation for the heavenly union of seafood and sake.WHITEGRASS’s exquisite pairings of sake and meticulously prepared dishes exemplify this amicable fusion. The, with its umami-rich taste and faint ginjo aroma, complements the natural sweetness and richness of thesashimi from Nagasaki, served sashimi-style with a Sauce Basquaise and a smoked pomme purée. Thesake, with its delicate muscat aroma and crisp finish, finds its perfect match in the roasted, served with savoury chicken bouillon, a luxurious lobster sauce, Canadian lobster, and seasonal mushrooms.The pairing of thesake and theis a testament to Eclipse’s culinary artistry. The sake, brewed from the Gouriki rice varietal, exhibits a rich umami character with notes of chocolate-covered cherries and caramel, which beautifully highlights the smoky, savory flavors of the oyster pumpkin bread, topped with succulent Obsiblue prawn tartare, Avruga caviar, Ohba leaf, and bright yuzu aioli. Similarly, thedish, pan-seared to perfection and served with an anchovy emulsion, a luxurious beurre blanc sauce, and soft, pillowy gnocchi, is stressed by pairing with the. This sake’s luscious, nectar-like sweetness with aromas of cotton candy, banana, and Japanese pears creates a blissful balance with the delicate flavours of the coral trout.Thesake exhibits a velvety texture and an intriguing balance of sweet nectarine, melon, and cherry flavours, improved by the refreshing notes of yuzu peel, finding its pleasing pairing in the, where the delicately cured yellowtail is elevated by a vibrant nectarine blood orange sauce and the topped luxurious addition of 8 Gems Caviar. Moreover, thedish, served with house-made mushroom miso and paired with thesake, showcases the depth of flavours that Morsels is renowned for. The sake, with its rich rice flavors, buttery mouthfeel, and hints of walnut bread and honey, creates a harmonious balance with the succulent river prawn and the umami-forward mushroom miso, as well as the Akitakomachi risotto and maitake mushrooms that accompany the dish.The synchronized pairing of thesake and thedish is set to tease your taste buds. The sake, aged for 120 days in Bordeaux wine barrels, exhibits a refreshing and modern expression with bright acidity and a hint of tannin, complementing the delicate flavors of the Japanese king crab salad, which features sago pearls, a buttermilk base, cucumber, lemon verbena jelly, and creamed avocado.dish, paired with thesake, showcases the depth of flavors Rhubarb is proud of. The sake, with its fresh fruitiness, underlying umami, refreshing acidity, and subtle herbaceous notes, creates a light and balanced profile that harmonizes with the seared duck liver, cured kampachi, bergamot puree, and fermented radish slaw.“We are thrilled to once again bring the bewitching dance of seafood and sake to the discerning palates of Singapore,” remarked. “This captivating campaign stands as a steadfast endorsement of our unyielding dedication to cultivating a profound reverence for the extraordinary versatility of Japan’s artisanal sake, proudly demonstrating its remarkable synergy not only with time-honored Japanese culinary traditions but also with a vibrant tapestry of global gastronomic delights.”Appendix 1 – List of participating restaurants (Hashtag: #Japanesefood #Sake #FoodCampaign #Seafood

JFOODO

JFOODO, which stands for The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center, was established in 2017 by the Japanese government as part of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). JFOODO collaborates with industry partners to showcase the quality, diversity, and authenticity of Japanese food and beverages through various campaigns and events. The mission is to enhance the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products and to brand and promote these products globally.



In Japanese, culture can be expressed as 「風土」(pronounced as “fudo”), which coincidentally rhymes with “JFOODO.” The name also reflects their aspiration to increase worldwide recognition and appreciation for Japanese food, akin to how other aspects of Japanese culture have gained international acclaim. In Japanese, the kanji character「道」(read as “dō”) symbolises “the way” or “the code.” JFOODO strives to embrace and promote “the way of food” alongside Japanese culture to captivate global audiences and cultivate a deep appreciation for Japanese food and its rich heritage.



