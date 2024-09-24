JFOODO Unveils Inaugural “Seafood Loves Sake. 2024” Campaign in Malaysia

Seafood Loves Sake. 2024 – Malaysia.

Sake and Seafood Pairings from Highlighted Malaysian Restaurants.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2024(Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) proudly introduces the inaugural edition of its renowned “ Seafood Loves Sake. 2024 ” campaign in Malaysia, bringing together 10 of the nation’s most celebrated culinary destinations, from reputable culinary havens to beloved neighborhood coffee shops, to captivate the senses with 20 exquisite pairings, masterfully crafted to elevate the remarkable affinity between the sea’s bounty and the celestial essence of Japanese sake.Unlike the previous campaigns held in Singapore and Hong Kong, this debut in Malaysia will commence on October 1st and run until October 21st, 2024, inviting discerning food enthusiasts to embark on a transformative palatal adventure. The participating establishments include 3 renowned restaurants from Johor Bahru and 7 acclaimed venues from Kuala Lumpur ( view the complete list for more details ), spanning a diverse range of cuisines, including French, Italian, Asian fusion, and Chinese, each poised to showcase the extraordinary versatility of Japanese sake alongside the global finest seafood specialties.Amongst the 10 hotspots are the high-end Japanese restaurant, the Australian restaurant-to-retail brand, and the pioneering. Each epicurean locale has meticulously curated unique sake-infused creations prepared to transport diners on a sensory odyssey. Whether you’re a seasoned sake connoisseur or a curious foodie, enjoy a newfound appreciation for the heavenly union of seafood and sake.“We are thrilled to introduce the bewitching dance of seafood and sake to the refined palates of Malaysia,” remarked. “This inaugural campaign is a testament to our unwavering dedication to cultivating a profound reverence for the extraordinary versatility of Japan’s artisanal sake, demonstrating its remarkable synergy with diverse culinary creations.”Hashtag: #Japanesefood #Sake #FoodCampaign #Seafood

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About JFOODO

The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center (JFOODO) was established in 2017 by the Japanese government as part of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). JFOODO collaborates with industry partners to showcase the quality, diversity, and authenticity of Japanese food and beverages through various campaigns and events. The mission is to enhance the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products and to brand and promote these products globally.



In Japanese, culture can be expressed as 「風土」(pronounced as “fudo”), which coincidentally rhymes with “JFOODO.” The name also reflects their aspiration to increase worldwide recognition and appreciation for Japanese food, akin to how other aspects of Japanese culture have gained international acclaim. In Japanese, the kanji character「道」(read as “dō”) symbolises “the way” or “the code.” JFOODO strives to embrace and promote “the way of food” alongside Japanese culture to captivate global audiences and cultivate a deep appreciation for Japanese food and its rich heritage.



Official website:

https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/jfoodo/

