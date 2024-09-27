Generali Hong Kong Sponsors Pink Dot Hong Kong in Support of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Generali Hong Kong colleagues, alongside their family and friends, actively participated in Pink Dot Hong Kong, joining the community to advocate for a more inclusive future for all.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 September 2024 – Generali Hong Kong proudly supported Pink Dot Hong Kong, the city’s largest annual LGBTQI+ event, as a sponsor of its milestone 10th anniversary celebration. The event brought together over 7,000 participants to promote equality and foster a more inclusive future for all. Generali Hong Kong also sponsored volunteer T-shirts for over 300 event volunteers, spreading inclusivity throughout the event., said, “Embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion is central to Generali Hong Kong’s core values, which is why we are proud to support Pink Dot, the largest annual LGBTQI+ event in Hong Kong. We have been dedicated to creating an environment where everyone can express their true selves, both within and beyond our workplace, while fostering a culture of diversity. Together, we can work towards a more inclusive future.”The event featured over 80 booths offering games, talks, service introductions, and experience-sharing sessions. Despite the rainy weather, attendees enthusiastically engaged with the booths, including Generali Hong Kong’s, which invited visitors to “shoot away the bias” toward the LGBTQI+ community, promoting conversations about acceptance and inclusion. Generali Hong Kong created a series of three educational videos covering LGBTQI+ topics including transgender individuals, same-sex couples, and the role of allies, which were also showcased at the event. Aiming to foster an inclusive society through understanding and respect, the video series has garnered over 3.5 million views since its July premiere. Generali Hong Kong colleagues, alongside their family and friends, actively participated in the event, joining the community to advocate for a more inclusive future for all.Founded in 2014, Pink Dot Hong Kong is dedicated to promoting a world without discrimination. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with the theme “Fabu10us Pink Decade,” to promote diversity and inclusion through cultural, interactive, and educational programs at the WestK Art Park.Hashtag: #PinkDot

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Generali Hong Kong

In 1981, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was first registered as an authorised insurer in Hong Kong, with the business extending into the life insurance sector in 2016 with Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited. With a combination of local knowledge and Generali Group’s global expertise, we develop unique and innovative life insurance, general insurance, specialty insurance, and employee benefits solutions to meet the needs of our customers.



Generali Group

Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in over 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of € 82.5 billion in 2023. With around 82,000 employees serving 70 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. At the heart of Generali’s strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.

