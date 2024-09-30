Quality Building Awards 2024 results unveil: Hong Kong Palace Museum acclaimed Quality Excellence Award

Building in GBA’s debut bolsters regional exchange

QBA 2024 Awardees (in alphabetical order):



Quality Excellence Award

Hong Kong Palace Museum

Innovative Project Award

The Henderson

Sustainable Development Award

Leung Fung Yee Building and Kunkle Student Centre at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Chung Chi Student Development Complex)

Hong Kong Residential (Single Building)

Award Type

Blissful Place

Grand

KENNEDY 38

Grand

ONE SOHO

Merit

Mei Yun Tang

Finalist

Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings)

Award Type

Grand Victoria

Grand

St. George’s Mansions and CLP Pulse

Grand

Public Housing Developments at Queen’s Hill, Fanling

Merit

Monaco

Finalist

One Innovale

Finalist

Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community)

Award Type

Hong Kong Palace Museum

Grand

Hoi Tat Connectivity Hub

Merit

Inland Revenue Centre

Merit

Kwu Tung North Multi-welfare Services Complex

Merit

Leung Fung Yee Building and Kunkle Student Centre at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Chung Chi Student Development Complex)

Merit

Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution or Community)

Award Type

The Henderson

Grand

AIRSIDE

Merit

Two Taikoo Place

Merit

11 SKIES Phase 1

Merit

Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization)

Award Type

The Staunton Street / Shing Wong Street Revitalization Project (H19)

Grand

Nina Park (and Wood Fossil Experience Centre) – Revitalization of an old podium roof garden

Merit

Metro South

Finalist

Pound Lane Public Toilet and Bathhouse

Finalist

Temporary Building

Award Type

United Court

Grand

Tenacity Residence, Transitional Housing Project

Merit

Sik Sik Yuen Ho Yuet Home

Finalist

Transitional Housing Project at Hung Shui Kiu, Yuen Long, New Territories

Finalist

Tung Chung Community Liaison Centre

Finalist

Building Outside Hong Kong

Award Type

Ningbo New World Phase 2

Grand

Shenzhen Qianhai CTF Finance Tower

Merit

City University of Hong Kong (Dongguan) Project (Phase I)

Finalist

Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong)

Award Type

DJI SKY CITY

Grand

Hengqin Port and Integrated Transportation Hub Project

Merit

No.1~4 Commercial Residential Building, No.5 Kindergarten and Basement, Tianyue Home

Merit

De-Rucci Bedding Supplies Production and Supporting Project

Finalist

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Expansion Project Third Runway Placement Area Phase II (East Area)

Finalist



1. Mr Daniel SHUM, Chairman of the QBA 2024 Organising Committee gives his welcoming speech.

2. Ms Bernadette LINN Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau of HKSARG attends the QBA 2024 Presentation Ceremony as the Guest of Honor.

3. Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, Chairlady of Jury Panel and Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSARG, gives her comments on winning projects.

4. Hong Kong Palace Museum has triumphed in two awards: the Quality Excellence Award, and the Grand Award for Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) category.

5. The Henderson wins Innovative Project Award and the Grand Award for Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution or Community) category.

6. Leung Fung Yee Building and Kunkle Student Centre at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Chung Chi Student Development Complex) wins both the Sustainable Development Award and the Merit Award for Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) category.

7. Blissful Place (Up) and KENNEDY 38 (Down) win the Grand Award for Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) category.

8. Grand Victoria (Up) and St. George’s Mansions and CLP Pulse (Down) win the Grand Award for Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings) category

9. DJI SKY CITY wins the Grand Award for the new category, Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong).

10. Ms Bernadette LINN Hon-ho, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau of the HKSARG (Right 6), Mr Daniel SHUM, Chairman of the QBA 2024 Organising Committee (Left 6), Mr Eddie LAM, MH, President of Hong Kong Construction Association (Right 5), Hon Tony TSE Wai Chuen, BBS, JP, Legislative Council Member (Functional Constituency – Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape) (Right 4) together with nine co-organizing local professional associations and institutions in the real estate and construction industry, commenced the 2024 Quality Building Award, incorporating the con-current building elements in construction industry into Hong Kong’s skyline.

11. Group photo of officiating guest with the jury and committee members.



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2024 –The Quality Building Awards 2024 (QBA 2024) Award Presentation Ceremony took place in the Hong Kong Grand Hyatt Hotel, with, as the Guest of Honor.including the most prestigious, the Quality Excellence Award, and the Grand Award for Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) category. To promote the building industries in regional exchange, this year, the QBA 2024 has debuted a new award category,, and its Grand Award is won by, expressed his gratitude to Ms LINN and. He also congratulated all the awardees and applauded their effort.stated, “As Hong Kong actively integrates into the overall development of the country, the Government’s participation in and promotion of the national strategic plan for the Greater Bay Area in various aspects reflects the high degree of integration and inseparability between Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Therefore, this year’s Quality Building Award has also set up a new award category, Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong), to promote cross-regional collaboration and exchange among the industry and strengthen the connection between Hong Kong and the rest of the Greater Bay Area through project exchanges, site visits and project presentations.”Over the past 22 years, the Quality Building Award has witnessed the outstanding contributions of all the professionals in the construction sector. With their insight, the courage to take on challenges and innovative technologies, they are committed to both local and non-local residential, commercial and renovation projects, and their achievements are remarkable.“Every building contains a story and embodies the vision of its creator. I believe that the significance of the Quality Building Awards is not only to commend outstanding architectural works but more importantly, to promote a spirit, value and a sense of social responsibility that adhere to the people-oriented concept of building. I am delighted to see so many construction teams continue to make breakthroughs, show their ingenuity and continue to inject new elements with innovative thinking.” Said byThere were 8 categories in QBA 2024, and all the projects were closely scrutinized by a Jury Panel formulated by 16 industries leaders. The result unveiled that thewins the most prestigious Quality Excellence Award and Grand Award in the category of Hong Kong Non-Residential Projects (New Buildings – Government, Institution or Community) for its combination of aesthetics, practicality and creativity, as well as its state-of-the-art technology and energy-saving effects, which are particularly embodying this year’s theme, especially “Empowering Innovation” and “Sustaining Green”.Two special awards, the Innovative Project Award and Sustainable Development Award are continued to be presented, whileandare awarded respectively. The Henderson is also the Grand Award winner of Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution or Community) category, and the winner of Sustainable Development Award is also the Merit winner of Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) category.Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) also saw some brilliant awardees, withandwinning the Grand Awards together. Meanwhile,andlikewise win the Grand Awards together for Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings) category.claimed the Grand Award for Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization) category. For Building Outside Hong Kong,succeeded the category’s Grand Award. The Grand Award owner for Temporary Building category isTo convene professionals and institutions from the Greater Bay Area and promote cross-sector cooperation and development of the construction industry in the Greater Bay Area, this year’s Quality Building Award has set up a new award category, Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong). The Grand Award of this category owner goes to“The Buildings Department has always been actively promoting building safety and the quality of building developments to provide a safer and higher-quality living and working environment for our community. Through QBA 2024, we hope to commend those teams that have shown outstanding achievements in architectural design, engineering construction, and facility management, and encourage them to continue to pursue excellence and promote the development and progress of the industry. The next edition of the Quality Building Award will be presented in 2026 and will be presented by The Hong Kong Institute of Housing will serve as the rotating chair. Moreover, from the next QBA onwards, BEAM Society Limited will join the 10th co-organiser of the Quality Building Award from the next edition of the Quality Building Award. The addition of BEAM Society Limited will bring more expertise in environmentally friendly building design and practices to the Awards, encouraging architects and developers to consider environmental and social impacts more when designing and constructing buildings.

