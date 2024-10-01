Online Gaming Revolutionized Through Analytics

The gaming industry has always made use of the latest developments in modern software technology to improve their products and services. While most of them don’t work out well, it isn’t indicative of the quality of the gems that come out from this beloved form of entertainment, since there are still really good games coming out today.

This statement is reinforced by the fact that analytics can come into play whenever video games are developed. Once analytics were introduced to most video games, developers have constructed streamlined processes to collect feedback and structure them into invaluable data which are then integrated to their final products. And with the advent of live-service games, the data is used to improve them. Find out how data analytics can even improve the online gaming industry with these developments.

Improving player experience through analytics

Most developers initiate their data gathering processes through their games themselves, most especially live-service games. Big online video games like Dota 2, Fortnite, Overwatch, or Apex Legends, collect necessary data from players that spend their time playing the games. Every match made in these video games has a ton of potential data to collect and structure. Imagine how much data can be collected in just a day through matches between the player base!

This procedure also applies to online casino platforms. Traditionally, one of the most popular games in casinos, slots, attract a good number of players that spend their time in the online entertainment space. Every pull of the virtual lever on mobile apps like betway is also rife with unrefined data that will help online casinos improve their services for the specific player. Developing raw data into something unique for every player might help in retaining the customer. And thanks to sophisticated algorithms, restructuring and interpreting the data is thoroughly filtered in seconds!

Once the processed data is available, they can repurpose the information into their products and services. They take this into account by creating new games that would satisfy more audiences, not just the players. Most game companies and platforms, such as betway, can then tailor events and promotions, following the data interpreted. In some cases, companies can also provide special marketing promotions unique to the player, contributing to a more personal enjoyment.

Better security through analytical integration

One of the best uses of analytics integration in online games involves security improvement. For online games, it is impeccable that their environment is secure for players. Not only is it the standard for most online live-service games and digital mobile casinos such as betway, it is also a statement that the company commits itself to cultivating safe enjoyment spaces for its current and potential user base. Hacking and doxxing is a prevalent problem throughout online services and products, but especially in industries that have significant user bases such as online games.

Most developers of these games rely on systems employed with sophisticated AI, which in turn, cross-check data analysis backlogs of players. AI has the ability to flag down potentially fraudulent activity from its users. Should the activity seem suspicious, the system can refer to the stored data analysis banks for historical behavior. A report is written right away for upper management to determine the proper course of action.

Online gaming reached new heights through the integration of data analytics. It has exponentially increased its efficiency when it comes to improving the enjoyment of players who spend their time in virtual worlds, while also improving their safety from potentially suspicious third-party actors. Over time, it seems that improving the state and condition of online gaming will be more exciting through its improved use of data analytics.

