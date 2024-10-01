Pursuing the dream: Octa’s coding bootcamp moves into stage three

Octa, a global financial broker, sponsored an on-sight coding bootcamp called STATUS 200 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Having joined forces with Ideas International, Octa provided a group of young Malaysian men and women with a unique opportunity to level up their coding skills and make a significant leap towards future careers in a sought-after field.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2024 – This year, a global broker Octa provides full financial support for a coding bootcamp for students of Ideas International, a Kuala Lumpur-based inclusive secondary school that aims to give a well-rounded education to young people from diverse backgrounds. The Octa bootcamp aims to empower Malaysian youths in their professional pursuits and propel them towards future coding careers through quality on-site training.The bootcamp consists of three stages, the first starting in June and the last ending in November. In terms of workload, the second stage held in the summer was by far the most packed of the three, with a curriculum including JavaScript, front-end development, and version control. The 240 hours of training across the second stage have resulted in the final assignments, carried out by each student individually and due in early September.Meanwhile, in late August, students and teachers gathered to celebrate Octa’s 13th birthday and the successful completion of Stage 2. The broker happily contributed to the festivities, providing a birthday cake and a giveaway of branded merchandise for all participants.After finishing their Stage 2 final assignments, students will receive certificates based on their performance and can proceed to Stage 3, which will be carried out between 17 September and 24 November. The third stage will span over 60 hours across ten weeks, focusing on React and incorporating its popular use cases. To conclude the bootcamp, students will complete and present their final projects reflecting the knowledge and experience acquired throughout the training.As the bootcamp’s sponsor, Octa is very proud of the students who mastered an intense curriculum and overcame all obstacles to complete the second stage. By funding educational projects such as STATUS 200, Octa aims to offer dedicated and hardworking youths new opportunities for personal development.As one of the students said,Hashtag: #Octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



In the APAC region, Octa received the ‘Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024’ and the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.

