PFA shuts warehouse, seizes 10,000kg substandard skimmed milk powder

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down a godown during a raid at Shabistan Chowk and seized 10,000kg of substandard skimmed milk powder.

The Lahore police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the godown owner on the complaint filed by the competent authority.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that acting on the tipoff, the team raided a warehouse and caught the workers red-handed packing substandard powdered milk in the fake packaging of well-known brands. Further, powdered milk was kept on the floor’s surface without taking any food safety measures.

He said that the raiding team also witnessed the presence of insects, flies, mosquitoes and poor cleanliness arrangements in the godown. Apart from that, FBO also failed to present the necessary records including the medicals of the workers, training certificates of the staff and a food license.

The director general said that consumption of adulterated and poor-quality food can cause stomach, intestinal and liver diseases. He said that the PFA would make Punjab’s land narrow for substandard food points and the adulteration mafia. He directed food business operators to ensure compliance with the rules prescribed in the PFA Act.

