Motul Asia Pacific Celebrates 75 Years of MotoGP™ Legacy as Proud Title Sponsor of MotoGP™ Japan

– Kevin Schwantz, a racing hero whose spirit drums in the boldness of motorsports today. Since debuting with Suzuki in 1988, Schwantz climbed the podium 25 times and experienced the honour of having his number #34 retired from the International Motorcycling Federation. 2004 – MotoGP Champion – Valentino Rossi, Motul is proud to support the narrative that keeps on building since 1996. A winner of 115 Grand Prix in three different classes, on multiple bikes, that span over his 20 years in the sport. A standout moment is his switch from Honda to Yamaha – proving that it is not just the bike, but the team behind that supports you.

– Valentino Rossi, Motul is proud to support the narrative that keeps on building since 1996. A winner of 115 Grand Prix in three different classes, on multiple bikes, that span over his 20 years in the sport. A standout moment is his switch from Honda to Yamaha – proving that it is not just the bike, but the team behind that supports you. 2020 – World Champion Winner – Joan Mir, Team Suzuki Ecstar, crosses the finish line at FIM Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Spain, earning Suzuki their first championship win since 2000. Steadily climbing the ladder and earning points diligently on the track, Mir inspires Motul with his solid drive, leading Suzuki to a victory after 20 years.

The Motul Superfan Experience offers die hard enthusiasts a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close to the action. Selected fans will receive exclusive pit tickets, allowing them to witness legends in the making from the heart of the racetrack and cheer on their favourite drivers like never before. Marvel at the engineering and feel the roar of the engines with the Motul Superfan Experience, promising to create lasting memories for all.

Motul is also showcasing its creativity and ingenuity with the Friday Motul Tech Rundown, a feature that highlights the technical aspects of the sport, including build design, racing technology and how Motul contributes to the heart-pounding excitement MotoGP™ is known for. Fans are encouraged not to miss out on the exclusive insights and behind the scenes content. To stay updated with all the action, visit https://fb.watch/u_0B1upqFs/.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 October 2024 – As MotoGP™ marks its 75th anniversary in 2024, MOTUL Asia Pacific proudly celebrates its longstanding role at the centre of motorsports alongside its title sponsor of MotoGP™ Japan 2024. Since the 1950s Motul has been a key player in motorcycle racing, continuing its legacy of supporting motorsports with cutting-edge lubricant technology. Their innovations have powered iconic racing moments and contributed to the success of champions.As a key partner, Motul’s dedication to passion, precision, and relentless pursuit of excellence is deeply intertwined with the heart of MotoGP™. From decades long partnerships with competitive racing teams, to an official cross-platform partnership with MotoGP which sees Motul as title sponsor for the Assen, Motegi and Valencia races since 2015, Motul’s legacy and commitment to high performance have driven the evolution of racing, supporting world-class teams and riders every step of the way.As the title sponsor of MotoGP™ of Japan, Motul continues to provide technical expertise and innovation, ensuring that the world’s top racers have the tools to excel and reach their full potential on the track.Motul has played an integral part of the championship throughout its 75-year history, and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance has never wavered. From its humble beginnings in the 350cc Isle of Man races to supporting modern-day champions, Motul has been at the forefront of the leading lubricant manufacturer that enhances the performance of the most demanding machines on the planet.MotoGP has been a vital test bench and a living laboratory for Motul’s motorcycle products in developing highly specialised, experimental oils to deal with the temperature extremes associated with the high-performance GP engines. Lubricant products such as the 300V have come about as a direct result of our involvement in MotoGP, which has since become synonymous with racing excellence. This year, the 300V product line continues to be at the heart of Motul’s support, powering teams to podium finishes. In the face of fierce competition, Motul ensures that every machine and rider is held to the highest standard of performance, delivering heart-thumping excitement with each race.Designed specifically for high-performance Honda vehicles, the MUGEN MS-A Power is an advanced engine lubricant combining MOTUL’s expertise in cutting-edge lubricant technology with MUGEN’s extensive experience in aftermarket parts and engine tuning.Motul’s dedication to motorsports has been marked by iconic partnerships and unforgettable moments on the racetrack. Legendary riders such as, Kevin Schwantz, Kenny Roberts Jr, Valentino Rossi, and Joan Mir have all experienced Motul’s performance-enhancing products as they claimed titles and secured their places in MotoGP™ history. In a blast from the past, here are moments that have defined Motul’s passion throughout their years:Reminiscing on the decades of masterclass at the MotoGP™ World Championship,said, “Our partnership with MotoGP™ is a testament to our shared passion for performance, innovation, and excellence. We look forward to celebrating many more milestones as we continue to raise the bar in motorsports.”As the highly anticipated MotoGP™ of Japan approaches this weekend, Motul is excited to support racing teams Prima Pramac Racing and GASGAS Tech3, both of whom have had remarkable seasons thus far.It was a thrilling showdown at MotoGP™ Indonesia over the weekend, with only 12 riders crossing the finish line due a series of dramatic track developments. The race was dominated by Prima Pramac’s Jorge Martin, who not only secured a stronger 21-point lead ahead of his closest rival Francesco Banaia in the championship. Next to Martin stands Pedro Acosta of team GASGAS Tech3, who shared second place attributing to his outstanding pacing and strategic team decisions. The Spanish duo showcased incredible skill, finishing with a time difference of only 0.8 to 1.1 seconds.As the race intensifies, all eyes now turn to MotoGP™ of Japan at the iconic Motegi circuit. Known for its tight corners and heavy braking zones, Motegi presents a unique challenge where technical precision and mechanical excellence will be crucial for drivers to excel.The excitement builds to see if Martin can retain his lead and edge closer to the coveted championship title. Motul is proud to be in the heart of the action, supporting the teams as they tackle one of the season’s most challenging circuits.Motul has long been more than just a sponsor in the world of motorsports. Its deep-rooted involvement as a technical partner to MotoGP™ teams, including Suzuki, Ducati, and Honda, reflects its mission to advance performance, safety, and innovation. The company’s high-visibility partnerships, such as the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, Motul TT Assen, and Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana reinforce its role in shaping the future of MotoGP™ races.Going beyond the racetrack this year, Motul is taking fan engagement to new heights this year, curating exciting experiences that brought the thrill of the race closer to fans, no matter where they were.Keep up with the latest happenings with Motul and MotoGP of Japan by following their social media pages here As Motul celebrates its 75th year of partnership with MotoGP™, the company remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and recognises the drivers, teams, and fans who have made this journey unforgettable. ABOUT MOTUL

Founded in 1854, Motul is a world-class French company with a global footprint, specialising in high-tech engine lubricants for two-wheelers, cars, heavy-duty vehicles, and industrial applications via Motul Tech. Renowned for its product quality and innovation, Motul introduced the world’s first 100% synthetic multi-grade lubricant, the Motul 300V. Over the years, Motul has become a trusted supplier to many motorsport teams and Original Equipment Manufacturers, maintaining its status as a key partner in prestigious international racing competitions such as the Dakar Rally, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and MotoGP™.



In 2000, Motul established its Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, cementing its commitment to provide top-notch products in the region. Today, Motul’s presence spans 17 countries across Asia Pacific, with a focus on lubricant technology, meticulously tailored to the region’s diverse climate and driving conditions. With three major manufacturing facilities and two research and development centres strategically located in Asia Pacific, Motul delivers cutting-edge solutions that meet the unique needs of this dynamic market.



Motul’s comprehensive product range also includes solutions for everyday car use, such as the 8100, H-tech, RBF series, ATF, CVTF, and DCTF, ensuring optimal performance and reliability for consumers. By continually investing in research and development, Motul remains at the forefront of lubricant innovation, driving excellence and sustainability in every market it serves.



For more information, visit www.motul.com.

