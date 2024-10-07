Season Opener – CBRE Lantau 2 Peaks: Chan overcomes leg cramps to take overall Mens while Zhu says the watermelon saved her and helped with her victory

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2024 – Sometimes in October Hong Kong gets typhoons and thunderstorms, while on rare occasions at the season opener CBRE Lantau 2 Peaks there is blue sky, baking sun with record temperatures well over 30c, which is what happened Sunday, making the climbing over the 934m Lantau Peak and 800m+ Sunset Peak, close to 1900m elevation gain that much more brutal.Since 2009, the Hong Kong trail running season has officially commenced after the long, hot summer with one of the most challenging and exhilarating events on the calendar: the CBRE Lantau 2 Peaks organized by Action Asia Events, this year with over 650 participants towing the line.The thrilling Lantau event had numerous race elites changing positions thru the 24km (23.9km) course.“Oh that pace was way too fast set by Wai Hong & Chi Keung around me as I tried my best to hang on, but it was just too hard arriving in Ngong Ping around 51-52 minutes when it was getting hot, temperatures rising. I did the best I could running as much of the technical trail sections after the big climbs. I did well after Ngong Ping pushing hard on Lantau Peak and felt very fast, started feeling better with a good feeling on the downhill of Lantau Peak. Was still in 2and tried to watch my muscles and did good coming into Pak Kung Au cp2 where my friend helped me give me a gel and water, but guess I didn’t take enough as ran out on the top of Sunset Peak, beginning of downhill of Wong Lung Hang, cramping on way down, muscles were very tired and limited use as cramping and feeling on bottom of steps had no feeling. The road was hard back to Citygate finish as legs were gone”, said overall winner of the 24km Hong Kong’s KC Chan (Chan 陳KC 家強) finishing in 2 hours 50 minutes 53 seconds and clearly having problems trying to lift his leg to get up on the podium.Just over 2 minutes behind the winner came 2place overall Chan 陳Chi Keung 自強(HKSAR) in 2 hours 53 minutes 20 seconds who has been on Action Asia podium in several races. “It was fast, technical and the weather getting hot made it harder, but congrads to KC Chan for pushing hard and taking the win as did my best as 2nd time joining Lantau 2 Peaks and was leading until KC got by me on Lantau. The last section Sunset Peak we were chasing each other, but KC pulled ahead on the Wong Lung Hang downhill but satisfied with my result. Thanks, Action Asia for organizing the Lantau 2 Peaks and CBRE for supporting.”Third across the 24km finish line just 4 minutes behind Chan Chi Keung was Wong Wai Hong (Wong 黃Wai Hung 偉雄) of the HKSAR running for Team DUO.HK. “The most challenging aspect of today’s race was the steep and rugged terrain of the course. The relentless inclines tested the physical strength and mental fortitude of all participants. Despite these challenges, I thoroughly enjoyed the race and the opportunity to run” said Wong finishing in 2 hours 57 minutes 36 seconds.Fourth place was Jeremy Pelletant (France) finishing in 3 hours 2 minutes 20 seconds. “That was hot” clearly happy to finish as strong pacing thru the whole course.Grabbing 5overall (24km) was Matthew Carey (United Kingdom). “Lantau 2 Peaks embodies everything we love about Hong Kong trail racing – brutal climbs, scorching sun, beautiful views, technical descents and a strong competitive spirit. Perfect start to the season, loved it!” said Carey finishing in 3 hrs 11 minutes 10 seconds.Zhu 朱Xiaoqian 笑倩 – “Of course it was hard today, especially the last 2 kilometers as legs were shattered. But I am so glad there was watermelon at the checkpoints as that saved me and thank you Action Asia for taking care of us on such a hot day,” said overall Women’s 24km winner Zhu finishing in 3 hours 38 minutes 18 seconds.United Kingdom’s Joanna Mockford grabbed 2overall in 3 hrs 42 minutes 52 seconds. “Really happy with 2place today, the time was not what I wanted, but the position was, so very happy. The hardest part was the downhill off Sunset Peak as it’s really savage when you have so many steps going down the Wong Lung Hang at the end. It was quite slow going up Sunset, but many around me also were slow on the uphill, so there was no need to push too hard, but super-hot day and just happy to finish.” said 2overall Women Mockford.Third in the overall Women’s 24km was Mandy Kam Ming Pui from Oxyone team. “Happy with 3place today, the weather was very hot, and when I struggled before the race to bring 1 or 2 water bottles, I am so happy I brought 2 as really saved me. When going up Sunset Peak, so difficult as felt never ending with both Sunset Peak and Yi Tung Shan at the top which made me feel like it just kept going, thinking where is the top, felt endless as it was such a relief when cresting the top, but hard mentally” said Kam finishing 3overall in 4 hours 2 minutes 47 seconds.Kimmy Leung 梁Hong Kiu 康翹(HKSAR) The North Face HK / TPH Elite Team came in holding hands with Flora Ching in 4 hours 10 minutes 45 seconds. “Weather was too hot and definitely the hardest part today for me as usually I cramp later in a race, but I was already cramping near cp1 at Ngong Ping. Last part going down Wong Lung Hang was hard with legs cramping but ran into Flora (Ching) and we chitchatted the rest of the way down, which helped as the cramps slowly went away and we finished together” said Leung taking 4overall in the Women’s 24km distance.“Cramping and cramping, cramps mysteriously disappeared as sometimes it pays to be with friends which helps during races when you need help as this time talking to each other helped us both” said Flora Ching 莊Wing Yee 穎怡(HKSAR) finishing in 4 hours 10 minutes 45 seconds together with Kimmy Leung with both showing great sportsmanship.Among the anticipated Women competitors was Eszter Csillag who attempted a double ultra over the summertime (2 different 100-mile (170km+) trail races in 1 summer in USA & France). Eszter had a tough day as she pushed to stay in front of the pack just minutes ahead of the 2place overall Women at both Ngong Ping and Pak Kung Au checkpoints, but going over Sunset Peak was a little too much for her getting heat stroke and having to withdraw from the race. We’re glad she is ok and resting well but tells you how the heat effects different people.The CBRE Lantau 2 Peaks is renowned for its tough, technical terrain and is strategically scheduled for early October when temperatures begin to cool, dropping to around 30°C from the summer highs of 33-35°C. While still warm, the conditions challenge competitors to stay hydrated and prepare for the race’s demands. The event serves as a benchmark for participants to evaluate their summer training and set goals for the upcoming new trail season.Action Asia Events remains dedicated to hosting high-quality sports events, and the CBRE Lantau 2 Peaks exemplifies this commitment.“Congratulations to the winners and all participants for an exceptional race! This event once again brings our friends and community together to appreciate the beauty of nature. By participating, we also reaffirm our commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle.” said Mr. Tom Gaffney, President, North Asia, Advisory Services, CBRE.Race Director & Course Designer Michael Maddess emphasized the importance of community in the event. “The CBRE Lantau 2 Peaks season opener is always one of my favorites as brings the whole trail running community together and the great weather made it even more special seeing the raw technical beauty of Hong Kong that did push everyone well outside their comfort zones,” Maddess remarked.The Lantau 2 Peaks would not be possible without the generous support of presenting sponsor CBRE. Special thanks to all supporting partners, including Royale International, Action X Store, Watsons Water, Fitz, Cathay Pacific, St Johns, BIX recovery, New Life Plastics, Cosman Health Group, Action Asia Sports Academy, and Ocean Recovery Alliance. Lastly, heartfelt gratitude to all staff, marshals, and volunteers who contribute their time and energy to make this event a success.1 (512) Chan 陳KC 家強HKSAR – 02:50:532 (256) Chan 陳Chi Keung 自強HKSAR – 02:53:203 (483) Wong 黃Wai Hung 偉雄HKSAR DUO.HK 02:57:364 (476) Pelletant Jeremy France – 03:02:205 (253) Carey Matthew United Kingdom – 03:11:101 (304) Zhu 朱Xiaoqian 笑倩HKSAR – 03:38:182 (499) Mockford Joanna United Kingdom – 03:42:523 (385) Kan 簡Ming Pui 銘佩HKSAR Oxyone 04:02:474 (407) Leung 梁Hong Kiu 康翹HKSAR The North Face HK / TPH Elite Team 04:10:455 (489) Ching 莊Wing Yee Flora 穎怡HKSAR – 04:10:451 (920) Loasby Hideo Harry HKSAR BuffCo 01:22:502 (943) Lee 李 Brian 君宇 HKSAR CBRE Limited 01:40:503 (875) Chatagnon Alban France – 01:48:364 (889) Lai 黎 Wai Tong Wilson HKSAR – 01:48:595 (850) Sandes Robert United Kingdom – 01:51:351 (945) Lee 李 Tsz Kwan 梓鈞 HKSAR – 01:37:072 (852) Chau 周 Nicole HKSAR – 01:40:583 (958) Hughes Christine United States – 01:42:264 (954) Cheung 張 Ieng 盈 Macau Bix/Duo 01:50:055 (921) Buil Judith Germany – 02:01:58Hashtag: #ActionAsiaEvents

