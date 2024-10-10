AKUH Clifton Medical Services Sets New Standard with SHC License

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University Hospital’s (AKUH) Clifton Medical Services (CMS) formally received the Sindh Healthcare Commission License on Friday, 4 October 2024. The recognition underscores AKUH’s commitment to enforcing the Sindh Service Delivery Standards (SSDS) and delivering healthcare services that meet global standards. CMS is AKUH’s flagship outpatient medical center in Clifton, Karachi and is also JCI and CAP accredited.

The event was attended by key figures from AKUH and Sindh Healthcare Commission including the CEOs of both organisations and their teams. Dr. Farhat Abbas, CEO of AKU Health System. emphasized the importance of SHC certifcation, stating, “Today’s milestone is another reminder of our mission to ensure quality is at the centre of our healthcare delivery. We are proud of our team’s commitment towards excellence and compassionate care.”

At the event, the Sindh Healthcare Commission CEO, Dr. Ahsan Qavi Siddiqi stressed on the importance of introducing system-based policies and procedures that ensure the highest standards of quality and patient safety.

This license not only reaffirms AKUH’s mission to offer the highest quality of service but also represents a step forward in enhancing healthcare delivery for every community and geography we serve.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION